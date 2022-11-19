Dubuque resident Jesus Sayago knows exactly where he will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 — huddled around a TV with friends and family, watching the Mexican national men’s soccer team play Argentina.
“There will be like 20 people all in one space,” Sayago said. “It’s going to be very exciting.”
The game is part of an event that Sayago, a native of Mexico, and soccer fans throughout the world have waited four years for. Starting Sunday, Nov. 20, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will begin.
While the U.S. isn’t known for having the same fervent fandom for soccer as other parts of the world, plenty of Dubuque residents are excited for the upcoming global tournament.
“I’ve already taken some time off for the U.S. team’s final game in the group stage,” said Jon Denham, vice president of Dubuque Soccer Alliance. “I’ll watch as many games as time allows.”
The FIFA World Cup is held every four years and features the top 32 men’s national soccer teams in the world in a multi-stage, knockout tournament.
This year’s World Cup will take place in Qatar, the first time the tournament will be held in the Middle East. It also will be the first World Cup held in the winter, instead of the summer, due to the intense heat of Qatar’s climate.
The final game of the tournament is scheduled for Dec. 18, when the best national team in the world will be crowned.
For Dubuque resident Pablo Martinez, the World Cup can’t start soon enough.
“For me, this is the biggest sports event,” Martinez said. “I’m going to be following it as much as I can.”
Martinez grew up in Spain before moving to Dubuque about 14 years ago to attend University of Dubuque. In his home country, the World Cup dominates the nation. TVs are set up in city squares for entire communities to gather and cheer on their national team.
Martinez said the World Cup doesn’t draw nearly as much attention in the U.S., but he still will cheer on Spain from his home.
“I’ll at least have all the games on in the background while I work,” Martinez said. “It will be a really good time.”
While professional soccer isn’t the most watched sport in the U.S., the World Cup does tend to garner it more attention.
Local bar managers said they expect patrons to request watching World Cup games through the next month.
“You always get the crowd that will come in for soccer,” said Waleed Abidalrahim, manager at Lot One in Dubuque. “A lot of the soccer fans I see are younger college kids.”
Candy Clemen, manager at 1st & Main, said she is more than willing to turn on the World Cup for anyone who requests it, but she doesn’t anticipate it to draw more attention than American football.
“On Sunday, people are going to want to watch football,” Clemen said. “If somebody asks to watch soccer, we will put it on.”
With the increased attention on soccer brought on by the World Cup, local youth soccer organizations also are excited about the prospect of an increase in interest in the sport.
Dekker Pfab, director of Area 6E for American Youth Soccer Organization, said youth soccer experienced a decline in enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic, and overall participation numbers still are recovering. He believes the World Cup will spark a renewed interest in signing kids up for youth soccer.
“It definitely brings more attention to soccer,” he said. “I think it makes parents reconsider that soccer is an option.”
Denham said local organizations also are expecting an increase in enrollment this spring as a result.
“In general, youth soccer across the country sees an uptick following the World Cup,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot more excitement for the sport.”
For now though, Denham and other soccer fans are eagerly waiting for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to begin this weekend.
After it’s over, they will have to wait another four years for the next World Cup in 2026, set to be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States.
While this year’s World Cup will feature exclusively men’s national teams, the FIFA Women’s World Cup also is held every four years and features women’s national teams competing in a similarly formatted tournament. The next FIFA Women’s World Cup will be held in the summer of 2023 and will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
