DELHI, Iowa -- The Edgewood-Colesburg and Maquoketa Valley community school districts will share a superintendent starting next school year. 

Dave Hoeger, currently the shared superintendent for the Maquoketa Valley and North Linn school districts, will become the superintendent for both Maquoketa Valley and Edgewood-Colesburg starting July 1, the press release states. Edgewood-Colesburg Superintendent Rob Busch plans to retire at that time. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.