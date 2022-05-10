Fifteen local Iowa students were honored recently at the 20th annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony.
The ceremony was held in Des Moines. A press release states that the program honored 419 high school seniors from across Iowa.
Each high school was invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking, based on grade point average for their first seven semesters
Local students honored included:
The program is sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.