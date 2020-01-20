DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, has introduced a bill that would extend access to insulin for those who need it to live.
The bill caps the cost for insulin at $100 for a 30-day supply. It also stresses that insurance plans could charge people paying for their coverage less than $100.
It’s the second year in a row that bills related to improving access to insulin, a lifesaving drug on which many diabetes sufferers are dependent, were pushed by local lawmakers.
In 2019, Iowa Reps. Andy McKean, then an Anamosa Republican, and Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, introduced legislation that would have permitted pharmacists to refill an insulin supply for 30 days without authorization from a prescriber. Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, sponsored a companion bill in her chamber.
But language included — or not included — in amendments to the bill muddied the waters, resulting in the bill failing to make the cut.
“That led to some unneeded and unpleasant meetings,” Koelker said.
Koelker, James and McKean, who switched parties to join the Democrats last session, all named the measure as a priority going into 2020.
“The price of insulin continues to be a pervasive issue in the district (and) across Iowa,” James said. “Putting a cap on the price of this drug will offer people extraordinary relief.”
Lundgren said she spent time in the Legislature’s off-months talking with pharmaceutical industry officials and researching similar rules in other states.
“Obviously we worked a lot on this all summer,” she said. “We’re putting a cap on the amount of out-of-pocket money a patient can spend on an insulin prescription.”
McKean said he was happy to see the more comprehensive approach.
“That should give it a better chance of passage,” he said. “It’s more extensively researched now and should be really positive.”
Lundgren said she is confident the bill will easily clear her committee and have wide support in the House in general.
James said Lundgren’s backing will be helpful in the Republican-controlled Legislature. However, it still is unclear whether industries impacted will support or challenge the bill.
“It is a frustrating experience as a legislator when industry groups (say they are) undecided and then come to the subcommittee with a clear bent for or against the bill,” James said.
Koelker also said she supports Lundgren’s bill.
“They had a vision that it would be easier to get it done this way,” she said. “If it needs to be a different bill to get passed, that is fine by me.”