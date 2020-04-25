After 33 years of dead ends, Crystal Bartholomew hesitates to invest hope into new efforts to find her younger brother’s killer.
When she discusses the search, her voice is composed, reflecting decades of shouldering the weight of keeping Kenny Joe Johnson’s memory alive. The killing of the 14-year-old occurred in 1987 in Dubuque, but the case went cold years ago.
It needs a fresh perspective and a burst of energy, Bartholomew said. Which is why she supports a new effort directed by a network of amateur sleuths who have volunteered their resources.
“We’ll see where this goes and I’ll decide if I should feel hopeful,” she said.
WE ARE THEIR VOICES
The organization We Are Their Voices consists of about 70 volunteers across the country who gather evidence utilizing the power of crowdsourcing and online records. They include stay-at-home moms, true crime fans and those under COVID-19 quarantine with a little extra time on their hands.
Members hope to generate new leads and clues, which they subsequently share with law enforcement.
With the blessing of Johnson’s family and Dubuque police, a handful of researchers, led by Michelle Kinna, took on Johnson’s case about three weeks ago after learning of it from Bartholomew’s sister-in-law.
“We identify cases that need our help,” said Kinna, of York, Pa. “The dead can no longer speak.”
Johnson’s body was discovered rolled in an orange carpet in Dubuque’s Maus Park by a fisherman.
An autopsy indicated he had been sexually assaulted and fatally strangled, which a medical examiner believed occurred between 10 p.m. and midnight Oct. 9, 1987.
Johnson had been living at a Hillcrest Family Services youth facility, and had run away the day prior. Investigators know little about what Johnson did in the time from when he left the facility until his death.
They collected DNA evidence and tested it against suspects and their family members, but have not found a match.
Law enforcement believes there are witnesses in possession of unshared information and hope continued attention to the case prompts them to come forward.
WORKING THE CASE
Kinna believes investigating the case requires taking a ride on a time machine to better understand the historical context in which Johnson’s death occurred.
“I remember 1987 and how different it was back then than it is now. Part of it is understanding the victim (and) where they are,” she said. “How did he end up in this situation?”
Kinna believes the “failures” of social services and the school system contributed to Johnson’s predicament.
She devotes about 40 hours per week to two cases in addition to working full time as a senior manager for a manufacturing company. Kinna holds a master’s degree in criminal justice and quipped that undertaking investigations helps keep her “out of trouble.”
A fan of Google Drive — an application that allows her to share files and spreadsheets — she assigns tasks to her team and maintains records of their findings. It is not unusual to wake up to 120 unread messages on her phone, leaving her to wonder whether fellow volunteers ever sleep.
We Are Their Voices runs a podcast known as “Unanswered Questions,” through which members and families vet theories, generating a sense of camaraderie. They also have created a social media page dedicated to Johnson.
Contributors recently uploaded pictures and videos of the park in hopes that any overlooked detail — a dedication sign on a bench or distant house that towers over the site — might hold some undetected significance.
“Some people have posted old photographs of students who obviously were in school with Kenny,” Kinna said. “We’ve been reaching out to anybody that we can find just to talk. Just to get people talking about it because somebody knows something. ... We’re not going to give up.”
KEEPING HIS MEMORY
Academic researchers have termed the activity of groups such as We Are Their Voices as cyber-vigilantism or digilantism.
They have found that citizens’ breadth and depth of knowledge can be a powerful asset when partnerships can be established with authorities.
Otherwise, “a lack of guidance and active feedback from law enforcement increases the likelihood that such efforts are redundant or subject to error,” sociologists wrote in The British Journal of Criminology.
Dubuque Police Cpl. Chris Gorrell, who is overseeing Johnson’s case, said any citizen effort that attracts attention to the decades-old investigation could serve a benefit.
“The more we can keep his case alive in the public, the more likely hopefully we are to get a piece of information that might help us find out who did this to him,” he said.
Bartholomew’s feelings about her brother’s death have changed since Johnson’s body was discovered.
“I wanted the person (or) people found that had done this to him, but the other part of it was I didn’t want it to happen to someone else,” she said. “At this point … they are probably old enough that they probably aren’t perpetrating on other people. I’ve dealt with my normal emotions, all the normal grieving.”
Bartholomew wants to see justice. But to continue living, she has imposed some distance.
“(To) be healthy, psychologically (and) emotionally, you have to work through what this does to you and come out the other side … so that it doesn’t consume you,” she said.