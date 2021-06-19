Vietnam War veteran Jim Wagner hopped into a 1945 Willys Jeep just before 11 a.m. today in Dubuque with hundreds motorcyclists and drivers at his tail.
Each of the riders, as well as the two dozen spectators who stood on the sidelines waving the convoy off, came to support the Veterans Freedom Center, which Wagner leads.
Shenanigans Pub owners Gail and Jerry "Sliver" Brimeyer rode with Wagner in the Jeep. The event marked the eighth benefit and ride Shenanigans has hosted to raise money for the veterans center.
The event began early in the morning when the first riders trickled in to park their bikes and socialize under a tent situated in a blocked-off area of Jackson Street outside of Shenanigans.
The ride started in the MidWestOne Bank parking lot across from the bar, with stops at Ludy's Someplace Else bar in North Buena Vista, Dirty Ernie's in Farley and Eichman's Bar & Family Restaurant in rural Dubuque.
The event also included auctions, music, food and face painting for children.
In past years, the event has raised more than $40,000 for the center.
"The first year was $7,500," Jerry Brimeyer said. "We went from $7,500 to $15,000 to $40,000."
The Brimeyers spend months each year planning the event.
"They're one of our biggest fundraisers," Wagner said.
As soon as one benefit ends, the Brimeyers start receiving donated auction items for the next.
"Jim started the organization, and it's all on donations," Gail Brimeyer said. "So if it wasn't for donations, whether it's from us or from anybody else, he couldn't keep this thing going."
The center serves as a refuge and a place of understanding for veterans. In addition to providing space to chat and play games, the center includes a workshop where veterans can make pens and intricately carved items such as clocks and birdhouses.
The center also connects veterans with wheelchairs and provides rides to medical appointments.
The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, the center was closed for months during the course of the pandemic before reopening in April.
The return of visitors at the center has been a relief for Wagner, who feared how the pandemic might impact it.
"Veterans are good at isolating," Wagner said. "After a while, it gets to be too much. They need to get out... I was afraid that once they got used to isolating, I wouldn't be able to get them back."
Wagner said he expects more veterans to return as the pandemic settles down.
"I think they're starting to feel safer now," he said. "The whole thing with this place is, veterans come down here because they feel safe here ... once they get feeling a little bit safer back here, they'll be back."