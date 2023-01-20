DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Darlington police said today that a local man who had not been seen in months has been found dead.
Police reported that the body of Eugene "Gene" Taylor, 75, was found Thursday by Alaska troopers.
"He had apparently died of natural causes," police reported. "No further details will be released."
ORIGINAL
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington police on Thursday provided an update on a local man who has not been seen or heard from in months.
Police announced that the last known contact with Eugene "Gene" Taylor, 75, occurred on Nov. 15 in Alaska. He is considered likely missing and endangered.
"We are working with Gene's friends in Alaska as well as Alaska troopers to locate Gene," states an announcement from Darlington police.
Earlier this week, the department took to social media to seek assistance in locating Taylor. The post stated that Taylor has dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska, and is known to travel frequently between the two.
At that time, police said Taylor had not been heard from since October and is suspected to have dementia.
Taylor is White, 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds. There is no vehicle description available, as it is believed he has been hitchhiking.
Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts since Nov. 15 should call the Darlington Police Department at 608-776-4981.