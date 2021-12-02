The governing board for Mental Health/Disability Services of the East-Central Region of Iowa this week approved $1.5 million for programs that would bolster workforce in the industry.
This funding comes from money previously allocated to the region, but which — under changes to state law from this year’s legislative session — would revert back to state coffers if not used by June 30 of next year.
The greatest portion of the money, $1 million, is earmarked for cash assistance for services not fully covered by Medicaid reimbursements.
Region CEO Mae Hingtgen referred to this as “service development expansion.” It was the top priority identified by a workforce task force group assembled by the governing board to provide recommendations for using the remaining state money.
“This reduces the stresses on providers’ bottom line,” she said.
According to Hingtgen, this $1 million could be used for residential care facilities, outpatient brain health services and crisis services, as well as staff recruitment and retention strategies. This would be available to only providers who contract with the region, including those in Dubuque, Manchester and Monticello.
However, the funding cannot be used for direct wage increases for current or incoming staff.
“There was hesitancy on behalf of the workforce task force to increase wages, although that was my preference,” Hingtgen said. “But everybody’s got a lot of concern about sustainability and inequities.”
Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough, the county’s representative on the governing board, said wage increases continue to be an unmet need.
“I have been pushing East-Central Region to address wage issues,” she said. “But there’s not an easy solution to that.”
Another $100,000 was approved for a pilot program at the Dubuque Community School District.
“I met with Dubuque Community School District about developing a pathway to encourage students to pursue human services,” Hingtgen said. “The district is all in. They have sent me a lot of stuff already to build a course structure for students so if you want to pursue human services, these are the courses you should take. They will then allow students to dually enroll with (Northeast Iowa Community College) to be able to get that.”
Dubuque Community Schools staff did not respond to requests for comment.
Another $50,000 would be for incentives to area providers to encourage their current staff to go through direct support professional certificate programs collaboratively created by NICC, Hawkeye Community College and Kirkwood Community College.