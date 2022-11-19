October sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Mark W. Billingsley, 36; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Aug. 28; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jeffrey J. Duccini, 35; sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense; June 1; two-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, five years of probation and one year in a residential facility.
- Michael R. Freiburger, 32; assault; July 28; 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Joey M. Keil, 40; third-degree burglary and eluding-second or subsequent violation; Dec. 31; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,880 fine and DNA requirement.
- Daniel D. Schemmel, 36; third-degree burglary; March 1, 2021; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation and $1,025 suspended fine.
- Daniel D. Schemmel, 36; two counts of third-degree burglary; Sept. 12; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation and $1,025 suspended fine.
- William D. Allen Jr., 39; possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 10, 2019; 90-day suspended jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Christopher R. Comeau, 41; domestic assault-second offense; Sept. 23; two-year suspended prison sentence, seven-day jail sentence, two years of probation, $855 fine and batterer program.
- Brandon J. Dole, 36; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Sept. 6; five-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Josiah R. Kearney, 38; second-degree harassment; July 4; 92-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, and $855 fine.
- Joey M. Keil, 40; forgery; July 18, 2021; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
- Brooklyn R. Langford, 21; assault; July 19; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Robert J. Lewis, 46; domestic assault; Sept. 11; 365-day jail sentence, with 350 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Robert J. Lewis, 46; assault; Sept. 14; 365-day jail sentence, with 350 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Chiedozie N. Okoye, 39; domestic assault and violation of protective order; April 29 and May 2; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, seven-day jail sentence, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Myisha S. Sharkey, 20; assault; June 1; 20-day suspended jail sentence and $105 fine.
- Taralee S. Winders, 32; assault; May 30; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Gerald R. Runde III, 30; third-degree criminal mischief; May 5; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Francisco M. Valle, 23; domestic assault and two counts of child endangerment; May 15 and June 3, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, $650 suspended fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Kelly L. Baerwaldt, 41; possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 4; 187-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Brian D. Jasper, 44; Sept. 8; domestic assault; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, $105 fine and batterer program.
- Clayton T. White, 28; third-degree theft; Nov. 23; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $855 fine.
- Latasha S. Allen, 50; child endangerment; May 6; 180-day suspended jail sentence and $855 fine.
- Anya A. Badu, 23; assault; July 28; 365-day jail sentence, with 360 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Casey C. Cupps, 36; possession of a controlled substance; Oct. 25, 2021; 60-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Camisha L. Dixon, 36; assault; Oct. 1, 2021; 90-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Eddie J. Duhart, 57; assault; Feb. 11; 30-day suspended jail sentence, $430 fine and DNA requirement.
- Dakota L. Goarcke, 28; possession of a controlled substance; March 8; 180-day jail sentence, with 178 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Timothy J. Hagbourne, 58; assault; May 13; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- James A. Haupert, 22; assault; Sept. 7; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Kenneth J. Hess Jr., 34; child endangerment; Aug. 22; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 fine.
- Thomas F. Hines Jr., 36; assault; July 17; $105 fine.
- Lamont J. Johnson, 40; first-degree harassment; June 13; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Lamont J. Johnson, 40; domestic assault; June 13; five-day jail sentence and batterer program.
- Jackie Jones, 53; third-degree burglary; Nov. 20, 2021; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Loren W.P. Kast, 31; domestic assault-second offense; June 17; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $855 suspended fine and batterer program.
- Diya M. Luckett, 22; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; July 14, 2021; 20-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Kedric M. Moore, 47; possession of a controlled substance; June 3; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Robert Mosley III, 47; domestic assault and violation of protective order; Aug. 27 and Oct. 1; two-year suspended prison sentence, nine-day jail sentence, $855 suspended fine and batterer program.
- Chyna R. Nelson, 22; possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 22; 60-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Travis F. Petersen, 44; possession of a controlled substance; July 31; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Stephen W. Presley, 56; four counts of third-degree theft; April 29 and Dec. 9, 2021, and Jan. 12, 2022; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and one year in a residential facility.
- Kendall V. Sheth, 46; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Sept. 22; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Katherine A. Smith, 36; possession of a controlled substance; June 14; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Natasha L. Welsh, 31; forgery; Aug. 18, 2021; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation and $1,025 suspended fine.
- Eric J. Wheaton, 34; first-degree harassment; June 2; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and DNA requirement.
- Jeremy R. White, 36; willful injury; Sept. 12; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation, DNA requirement and $1,025 fine.
- Jamie L. Zappia, 42; assault; Feb. 12; 30-day suspended jail sentence and $105 fine.