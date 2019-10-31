MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Community School Board members are talking about a major change in the look of district facilities.
During a recent school board meeting, officials discussed whether all four of the district’s schools were needed and what types of programs should be offered. The district operates Briggs and Cardinal elementary schools, Maquoketa Middle School and Maquoketa High School.
District Superintendent Chris Hoover emphasized that no decisions have been made.
A school facilities committee has met multiple times and also met with school board members. Hoover asked that group, which includes faculty and community residents, to share input on the district’s wants and needs.
One idea that emerged was arranging the grades housed at the school differently and adding day care.
One suggestion was to make Cardinal Elementary a preschool and day care.
Three-year-old preschoolers go to school for half of the day, so some parents have to find day care options for them for the rest of the time. Hoover said a day care might alleviate that problem for parents.
He noted that the district would not be trying to put existing day care facilities out of business, but he said committee members considered it an option worth reviewing.
In that scenario, kindergarten through second-grade students would go to Briggs Elementary. Third- through sixth-grade students would attend the middle school, with seventh-graders through seniors at the high school.
School Board Member David Sybesma said he was glad a conversation has started about the future of the district’s facilities.
“We need to look ahead,” he said.
Sybesma also supported the changes to which students were housed in each school. He said seventh graders would mix well with high schoolers. Another option discussed calls for seventh and eighth graders to have a separate building at the high school.
Hoover said more conversations need to take place before any type of plan is presented to the school board and parents. No time line has been set.