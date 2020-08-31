BELLEVUE, Iowa — After 33 years of service in the Bellevue community, Police Chief Lynn Schwager has announced his retirement.
Schwager said he decided to retire after turning 55 years old and being granted access to his retirement benefits. He plans to officially retire on Dec. 31 and take a job in the private sector.
“I want to express my thanks and gratitude to the people of Bellevue and all of the city officials,” Schwager said.
Schwager grew up in Bellevue and spent the entirety of his law enforcement career with the Bellevue Police Department. He was first hired as a third-shift officer in 1987 and was promoted to assistant police chief three years later.
Five years after that promotion, he took the title of police chief, which he’s held ever since.
Bellevue Mayor Roger Michels said that Schwager is the longest-serving police chief in Bellevue history, as far as he can recall.
“He’s been an astounding employee,” Michels said. “He’s done a great job with the city.”
Reflecting on his career, Schwager said he’s proud of the changes that have been made in the police department under his tenure.
Years ago, he said the department was having issues with high turnover rates. Schwager said he decided to put an emphasis on hiring local individuals, and the department saw a decrease in turnover.
“We found local people make the best police officers,” Schwager said. “It’s much more rewarding to help someone you know.”
However, he added that he’s looking forward to being a “normal citizen” within his community again. Many Bellevue residents view him as the police chief even when he’s off-duty, he said.
Schwager also noted it’s a good time to retire “with the way things are now.”
Protesters and police officers across the country have clashed during protests against police brutality and racism.
“It’s a tumultuous time we’re dealing with. I felt it was a good idea to walk away from the gun and the badge,” Schwager said.
Michels, who as mayor has the power to recommend the next police chief, said he plans to appoint current Assistant Police Chief Dennis Schroeder to Schwager’s role. Schroeder has also been with the Bellevue Police Department for about 30 years.
The matter will be discussed — and Schroeder likely approved — at the Bellevue City Council’s Sept. 8 meeting, Michels said.
Michels added he hopes to begin the process of filling what will be a vacancy in the police department on Nov. 1. Since only five men are in the department, he said he doesn’t want an opening for an extended period of time.
Schwager said that appointing Schroeder in his place is a good decision. “He’s going to bring some fresh perspective,” he said.