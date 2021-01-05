DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Dyersville City Council members recently indicated they would no longer be lenient toward a contractor with which the city has had issues.
Boomerang Corp., which was awarded a contract for the Southeast Water Booster Pumping Facility project in January, did not have the project completed by the Christmas deadline despite previously being granted an extension.
“We were alerted by our engineers that there were some issues with his outside vendors due to COVID-19, and we’re still working through that,” City Administrator Mick Michel told the council.
The council deemed Boomerang to be “unresponsive” back in July but still agreed to extend the contractual completion date for the project from Aug. 31 to Dec. 25.
Public Works Director John Wandsnider estimated the project to be 85% to 90% complete.
Council Member Mike Oberbroeckling said he felt COVID-19 was being used as an excuse for work not being completed on time.
“No harm, no foul back then. We didn’t penalize them — we just extended the contract,” he said. “But now once again they are going to miss their contract date, so what are we going to do? Blame it on COVID so there won’t be any charges and no one will be held accountable?”
Michel said if that is the sentiment of the council, he isn’t going to bother bringing any sort of motion that would further extend Boomerang’s contract or waive liquidated damages.
Boomerang’s two-part contract, which breaks down to $942,050 for the pumping facility and $161,150 for water main work, contains a clause that allows Boomerang to be penalized $750 per day per contract.