The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday.
McCoy Group agreement
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to schedule a public hearing for a proposed development agreement between the city and McCoy Group Inc.
Background: McCoy Group intends to construct a new 78,370 square foot corporate headquarters in Dubuque on South Park Court, with an estimated investment of $33 million.
The proposed agreement would require the company to invest at least $33 million in the project by Dec. 31, 2024, and create 18 new full-time jobs by Oct. 1, 2026. In return, the company would receive up to $2,978,213 in tax increment financing incentives in the form of semi-annual tax rebates. The city also would agree to make infrastructure improvements to both Twin Valley Drive and South Park Court, expected to cost $605,295.
What’s next: The public hearing for the development agreement will be held at the City Council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Company official hope to begin construction on the project next spring.
Bee Branch project
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to award a construction contract to Engineering & Construction Innovations Inc. for the upper Bee Branch Creek restoration railroad sanitary interceptor crossing project.
Background: The project aims to install sewer under the restored Bee Branch Creek, allowing wastewater to safely flow to the Cedar Street Lift Station.
Engineering & Construction Innovation Inc. submitted the lowest of three bids for the project at $3,265,620, which still came in about 2% higher than the initial estimate for the project.
What’s next: Including engineering and contingency costs, the project will cost the city approximately $3.78 million.
Plaza Drive project incentives
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the Plaza Drive Urban Revitalization Plan, allowing for the creation of housing incentives on a property located at the northern end of Plaza Drive.
Background: Developers Eagle Construction and Talon Development, of South Dakota, plan to construct 13 apartment buildings with 13 detached, multi-stall garages, totaling about a $60 million investment.
Through the Plaza Drive Urban Revitalization Plan, city officials intend to abate a percentage of property tax increases that would be created by the development, starting with 80% abatement in the first year and decreasing each subsequent year.
City documents state the total estimated amount of taxes that would be abated through the incentives has not yet been determined.
What’s next: The developers intend to break ground on the project in the spring, with the first apartment building expected to be completed in nine to 10 months.
