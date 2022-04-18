A story about the death of Dubuque’s recently retired police chief was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between April 11 and Sunday:

1.) Former Dubuque police chief dies at 55, remembered for serving community, entertaining family

2.) $80 million expansion at Field of Dreams to include ballfields, hotel, fieldhouse, amphitheater

3.) Thanks to passerby, 2 people, 1 dog safely escape Dubuque house fire

4.) Police: Dubuque woman helped man avoid arrest for years

5.) Dubuque man accused of shooting withdraws plea after judge’s announcement

6.) Asbury council leans toward road project with 2 roundabouts

7.) Judge: Finkenauer didn’t get enough signatures, can’t be on primary ballot

8.) Biz Buzz: Upholstery business moving to Dubuque; new secondhand store in Guttenberg; bookstore, coffee shop brewing

9.) Dubuque police warn of ‘distraction thefts’ at stores

10.) Estimated cost of Five Flags expansion proposal climbs to $90 million

