For more than a half-century, Ruth Jones was a fixture at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
Just about every Sunday — as well as at plenty of weddings and funerals — the Dubuque resident could be found behind the keys of the downtown church’s organ, deftly working the keys and buttons and pedals, committing her whole body to the act of making music.
So intense was her focus that Ruth seemed to visibly become a different person when she played the organ.
“She loved music, and the music would envelop her,” said her son Tom L. Jones. “When she played, it took over. She was a real musician.”
Ruth, of Dubuque, died on Feb. 27 at the age of 95.
She was born on Jan. 17, 1927, in Pueblo, Colo., the eighth of nine children of Eva Viola McGowan Collister and Thomas Charles Collister.
Thomas was a Methodist minister, and his work eventually would bring the family to Plymouth, Iowa, and later Cedar Rapids.
Family members would gather around the piano at night and make their own entertainment. Ruth learned to play the piano, xylophone and glockenspiel and began to hone her skills as an organist.
“Music had always been a part of her life,” said her son Bill Jones.
She attended Cottey College in Nevada, Mo., and earned a two-year degree before heading to University of Iowa to earn her bachelor’s degree.
While in Iowa City, she met LaMar Jones. The two were married on July 18, 1948, and moved to LaMar’s hometown of Dubuque.
“They were super dedicated to each other, but both fairly quiet, but you could tell that this was who they want to be with,” said their son Rob Jones.
They went on to raise four boys: Ric, Tom, Rob and Bill.
Ruth always encouraged her children to try new things and to do their best. She and LaMar were open-minded, giving their children space to make mistakes and make their own choices.
“They were both very smart, very curious people themselves, so it was a good house to grow up in,” Tom said.
Summer family vacations were a given for the Jones family, and the kids loaded into the station wagon for trips to the New York World’s Fair, to visit family in Colorado or to a cabin on Round Lake in Wisconsin.
Ruth served as an organist at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Dubuque from 1950 to 2003. She was part of the group that started weekly concerts held at the church on Fridays during the winter months.
Being an organist was a service that required great skill, and Ruth was extremely talented. She could skillfully play Widor’s Toccata and enjoyed the work of Johann Sebastian Bach. She couldn’t wait for the music of “Jesus Christ Superstar” to be printed as sheet music so she could play it at church.
“She loved that organ,” Rob said. “She actually waited several years to retire from the organ to pick a successor who would play. That was her baby.”
Her time playing the organ at St. Luke’s spanned the tenure of several pastors. Among them was the Rev. Rex Piercy, who served at the church from 1990 to 1994.
“Most pastors, I think, stand in fear and trembling of organists like Ruth in part because the perception is that they’re so well-trained in the classics and all that stuff that they’re not very flexible,” he said. “... That was not Ruth at all. She was the most delightful, easy person to work with, always open to new ideas and suggestions, but she also offered them as well.”
Ruth found plenty of other ways to use her musical talent.
She and three other pianists would put on a program at Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens called “40 Flying Fingers,” with two people each at two pianos.
And when the pianist quit two weeks before her son Ric was set to perform in a musical, Ruth stepped in to play.
“She was one of very few people that could sit down and look at a conductor’s score, … and she could scan it and play it all and not miss much,” recalled Ric, now a Dubuque City Council member. “So she saved that show for us, and she did a few of those.”
Ruth stayed home with her children when they were growing up, keeping busy with their activities and assisting with the parent-teacher association and as a Cub Scout den mother. When the children were older, she took a job at American Trust & Savings Bank as a teller and eventually ended up working in the trust department.
Ruth also was heavily involved in P.E.O., a philanthropic organization that seeks to promote educational opportunities for women.
In 2004, about a decade after LaMar died, Ruth moved to Colorado to be closer to her newborn granddaughter. She sold her house to a neighbor, loaded everything up, got in a car by herself and drove to a new home in a new state.
“That was about the bravest thing I ever saw someone do,” Ric said.
In 2017, Ruth decided to come back to Dubuque and moved into an apartment at Bethany Home, where she reconnected with friends. She loved showing off her family members when they came to visit and playing the organ and piano for other residents.
In early 2021, Ruth was hospitalized with heart issues. Doctors told her she either needed surgery or could opt to receive palliative care. Ruth chose to begin receiving hospice services.
“All of my brothers were able to visit in the last few months and spend some time with her, and everybody knew it was a goodbye visit,” Ric said.
One of the things Ruth’s sons most remember about their mom was her kindness and her ability to accept others.
“If she met you, she liked you until you gave her good reason not to, I guess — and then, she still kind of liked you usually,” Ric said. “So, we learned to be open to all people and all ideas and not fear strangers and to embrace neighbors, and I wish I could be as good at it as she was.”