PEOSTA, Iowa — In 1952, Jack and Dorothy O’Neill took their children to New Melleray Abbey for a Christmas morning Mass.
That visit quickly turned into a longstanding tradition for the couple, their children, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren that continues to this day.
“It’s just not Christmas without going there,” said DeDe Lester, 67, of Dubuque, one of the couple’s 13 children. “Most of our lives, that’s how we started Christmas. It’s just a feel-good feeling. We’re all together. We’re having Mass.”
Though it has been nearly 10 years since Jack and Dorothy O’Neill’s deaths, their family has continued to gather at New Melleray Abbey each Christmas.
They keep up the tradition in memory of the Dubuque couple, but also as a testament to the closeness Jack and Dorothy built among their family.
“You use the term of your parents looking down on you from heaven, and I’m sure that’s the case on Christmas morning,” said Pat O’Neill, 75, of Dubuque, another of the couple’s children.
After moving to Dubuque in 1946, Jack O’Neill started paying visits to New Melleray Abbey and struck up a relationship with the monks there. He was particularly close with the abbot at the time, Vincent Daly, Pat recalled.
Several years later, the elder O’Neills started to take their children to the monastery, located southwest of Dubuque, for Christmas Mass.
“It was primarily because of Dad’s relationship with the abbot and the monks, and he just thought it would be really a neat place to start going for Christmas morning Mass,” Pat said.
Family members continued to return each year, though the details of the visits changed as time wore on. At first, they would join the monks at New Melleray Abbey for a public Mass. Now, a priest at the monastery celebrates a private Mass with the family.
For about 30 of those years, the monks would make breakfast for the O’Neills and their children, serving up pancakes, sausage and raisin bread. Now, the family eats breakfast at Four Mounds, where it rents out houses for family members to stay over the holiday.
In a way, the annual pilgrimages to New Melleray Abbey felt to Jack and Dorothy’s children like a trip into the time when Jesus was born.
“As a child, it was like, ‘This was where baby Jesus was born, in this big, cool, old, old place,” said Theresa Heim, 57, one of Jack and Dorothy’s children. “And it still is kind of magical like that.”
Over the years, the O’Neills started to invite friends and in-laws to participate in the annual tradition. Before Mass, Jack O’Neill would get up and welcome each guest by name and thank them for sharing Christmas with them. Now, Pat is the one who makes sure to greet all of the guests.
The family typically sings before Mass starts, and then the priest processes in with the young children.
“It’s just a very beautiful, beautiful Mass,” Pat said.
Of the past 67 years, the family has missed just one Christmas at the abbey when the monks there came down with the flu.
“We went to church at our own churches, but it just wasn’t that family tradition that you have every Christmas,” Pat said.
These days, about 40 to 60 people from the O’Neill family visit the monastery on Christmas — Jack and Dorothy’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and guests.
Even younger family members of the greater O’Neill family who do not regularly attend church make sure that they don’t miss Christmas at New Melleray Abbey, Heim said.
Both Jack and Dorothy O’Neill died in 2010, within a month of one another. Now, their family keeps the Christmas tradition going in their honor.
Pat connected the longevity of the tradition to the family’s close ties, which were forged by Jack and Dorothy O’Neill. The couple loved to have family and friends get together, and the younger generations still make a point to meet up often.
“We’re doing this because our parents started it, and they just instilled their love, their faith, their friendship,” Lester said.