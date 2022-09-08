Dubuque City Council members this week supported ordinance changes giving police more options to address homeless people living on public property or in vehicles parked in the public right of way.
Council members voted, 6-1, to adopt changes to city ordinances regarding camping and inoperable vehicles, with Katy Wethal casting the lone dissenting vote.
“I think this is a small piece of the solution that our law enforcement professionals and our housing professionals are telling us that they need to move this problem along,” Council Member Ric Jones said.
One ordinance update states that it is unlawful for people to camp on public streets, sidewalks, parks, buildings or land other than in areas designated for camping. The other lays out a definition of an unused or inoperable vehicle and prohibits them on city right of way.
City staff also recommend the adoption of a secondary responder model, in which first responders out on calls work with a second person, such as a social worker, to help connect people in a crisis with resources. This model would require the addition of a dedicated city employee or employees.
“Our first response is always to get the individuals shelter, the resources and the treatment they need, and enforcement is our last response, but it is an important tool to have when it’s needed,” said Assistant City Manager Cori Burbach.
She said city staff this year have seen an increase in complaints about people sleeping and living on streets, in parking ramps and on public and private property, and staff have spent “significantly more time and resources” cleaning up property and debris from these camps.
Burbach said in 2021, the city posted notices of violation for five camps, and staff cleaned up one. To date in 2022, the city has posted notices for 15 camps and cleaned up 11.
Assistant Police Chief Joe Messerich said a citation only is written in those situations if a person refuses to move on within 48 hours, despite the intervention of police and community partners. He said no such tickets have been issued since the beginning of 2021.
Council members described the ordinance changes as one part of a communitywide effort to address homelessness, with the city’s priority being to connect those people with resources.
“I agree that we need to help and to be compassionate about safe living arrangements, and then, in parallel, all of the things that are being done here are putting the health and safety of our community first, as well,” said Council Member Susan Farber.
City staff said that while the ordinance changes impact homeless people, they also apply to other situations, such as when people leave inoperable vehicles parked on a public street for an extended period of time.
“In use, this is more about street storage and less about the unhoused,” said city Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger.
Council members expressed enthusiasm for the secondary responder model, particularly after Steger shared stories of staff members’ struggles to maintain contact with homeless people and help them find safer living situations. Steger herself became a de facto caseworker for several people this summer, meeting with them multiple times per day.
Council Member Laura Roussell said she felt a secondary responder could fill that gap in services.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh also supported that model.
“I’ve seen plenty of evidence across the country that this works very well,” he said. “It absolutely saves communities money, but even more than that, it works to get people living where they can live safely and it works to get people connected with resources.”
Wethal said she would not support the ordinance changes without a more concrete plan for the hiring of a secondary responder, saying she felt that aspect of the ordinance could be enacted “more swiftly.”
“I believe we all have heard from constituents that these are significant issues that need to be resolved, and this would help,” she said. “I just want to make sure that we get it right, and I think a caseworker model of a secondary responder would be the next step, but we can do it now.”
Steger said the changes to the ordinances presented this week did not include more detail on the plan to hire a secondary responder because officials still need to work with community partners to determine how many employees would be needed and what their responsibilities would entail.
Prior to the council’s vote, several citizens urged them to table the ordinance changes and work with community organizations to address the issue.
“It would appear that instead of focusing on a solution to our local homelessness problem, we are trying to further criminalize someone just because they have no place to go home,” said Jeff Lenhart, an administrator at Dubuque Rescue Mission.
Steger said city staff plan to collaborate with community organizations through multiple avenues, including the Dubuque Homeless Advisory Coalition, and that the ordinance changes are intended to clearly define what is and is not permitted, not to increase citations or arrests.
Cavanagh said he agrees that potential criminalization of people who are homeless is a valid concern. He supported the ordinance changes but asked that city staff provide regular updates on the enforcement of the ordinances, including the number of citations written.
“It’s going to be important that we have transparency as we have this discussion with our community partners about what this is going to look like,” he said.
