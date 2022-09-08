Dubuque City Council members this week supported ordinance changes giving police more options to address homeless people living on public property or in vehicles parked in the public right of way.

Council members voted, 6-1, to adopt changes to city ordinances regarding camping and inoperable vehicles, with Katy Wethal casting the lone dissenting vote.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.