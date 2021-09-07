A human rights advocate will provide the keynote address for a local nonprofit organization’s virtual fundraising event.

Billie Greenwood will speak during the Presentation Lantern Center’s “Light the Lantern” event online at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19.

A press release states that Greenwood has an extensive human rights background and had performed work along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The event will be aired via Facebook Live. Participants may join in a Zoom conversation for $90.

Proceeds benefit the Lantern Center.

Call 563-557-7134 or visit TheLanternCenter.org and click “Donate” to participate. Include an email address for the Zoom link.

