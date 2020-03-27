MANCHESTER, Iowa — The sentencing hearing for a Manchester man convicted of murdering a Linn County teenager 41 years ago has been postponed until this summer.
Jerry Burns, 66, now will be sentenced in Iowa District Court of Linn County on June 19 for the murder of Michelle Martinko. The hearing originally had been scheduled for April 17.
In February, a jury convicted Burns of first-degree murder for the Dec. 19, 1979, stabbing death of Martinko, 18. Her body was found the next day inside her family’s car at a Cedar Rapids shopping mall.
In Iowa, a first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.