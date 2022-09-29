DYERSVLLE, Iowa — After 22 years of leading Eastern Iowa Tourism Association, Executive Director Carrie Koelker said goodbye during a recent event as the association ends a 36-year run of promoting tourism in the area.

The event at the Field of Dreams was the culmination of a strategic plan that called for uniting Iowa tourism under a central location.

