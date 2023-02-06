Two Dubuque women recently were ordered to pay a $105 fine each in relation to their role in a large fight in Dubuque.
Carteasia L. Carpenter, 26, and Cartrice S. Carpenter, 31, were fined in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to one count each of disorderly conduct.
The Carpenters initially were charged with participation in a riot but pleaded to the lesser-included charge.
Recommended for you
They were among six people arrested in connection with a May 15 disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main, 101 Main St.
Davenport, Iowa, residents Mycal L.S. Hall, 22, and Jakiya M. Pugh, 21, as well as Dubuque residents Ciane C. Dominguez, 21; and Jashonna J. Vaughn, 20, also were arrested on a charge of participation in a riot in connection with the incident.
Dominguez pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 60 days in jail. Hall pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to two years of probation. The other two women have pleaded not guilty.
Court documents state that a fight inside 1st & Main spilled out onto the street, and the Carpenters and Vaughn were cut by a woman wielding a knife. Traffic and surveillance video showed Cartrice Carpenter and Vaughn exit the restaurant and immediately start fighting Dominguez, Hall and Pugh.
Authorities have said investigators believe one of the six women did the slashing, but a lack of cooperation — including from the slashing victims — resulted in a lack of evidence to charge anything beyond participation in a riot.
However, court documents show that in January the trial information for Pugh was updated to include two counts of assault causing serious injury. Documents state that Pugh assaulted Kailea Wharton, with no age or hometown listed, “without the intent to inflict serious injury but causing serious bodily injury to her.” However, Wharton was not listed in any other court documents related to the fight.
Pugh has pleaded not guilty to the additional charges.
When asked about the new charges, Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said police records only show the charge of participation in a riot against Pugh.
Contacted for clarification on the new charges, County Attorney Scott Nelson said in an email that “we do not discuss pending investigations and specifics of open cases” and additional charges would not be added without “evidentiary support.”