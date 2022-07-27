Dubuque casinos' gaming revenue down

Gaming revenue was down slightly in the first half of the year at both Dubuque casinos.

Diamond Jo Casino and Q Casino reported a combined $63.2 million in gaming revenue in the first six months of the year, down 3.1% from the same time period last year.

Diamond Jo reported $37.2 million in gaming revenue in the first half of 2022, down from $37.6 million in the first half of 2021. Q Casino generated $26.1 million in gaming revenue from January to June, compared to $27.7 million during the same time period last year.

Both casinos also saw a gaming revenue decline for the month of June, down 12.8% from June 2021 to a combined $9.4 million last month.

Diamond Jo generated $5.7 million in gaming revenue last month, down from $6.3 million in June 2021. Q Casino reported $3.7 million in gaming revenue in June, compared to $4.5 million during the same time period last year.

Brian Rakestraw, Q Casino's chief operations financial officer, pointed to inflation and consumers' lack of disposable income as a reason for the decline.

"We had a strong first part of the year," he said. "May and June were not as well, but even with a tough month, I'm happy to report a good month so far in July. We're rebounding in July."