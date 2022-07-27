DRA Grants
Buy Now

Executive Director Gary Stoppelman walks past an exhibit by William J. O’Brien, titled “Earth, Water, Fire, Wind, and Space Pt. 2,” at the Dubuque Museum of Art on Tuesday.

 Dave Kettering

The nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s casinos announced Tuesday nearly $1.5 million in grant funding to area organizations.

Officials for the DRA, which legally is called Dubuque Racing Association, announced the grant funding at their monthly board meeting at Q Casino.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.