Dubuque County supervisors plan to cut the county’s property tax levy slightly for the upcoming fiscal year.
Supervisors Ann McDonough, Harley Pothoff and Jay Wickham met recently to schedule a public hearing for March 8 on the proposed levy as part of their annual budgeting process.
The reduction would bring the overall tax levy on the county portion of tax bills from $9.57 per $1,000 of assessed value to $9.53 for the fiscal year starting on July 1.
It would mark the fourth straight year that the levy rate has been reduced.
“I want people to understand that we have decided to bring our levy down,” said McDonough, chairwoman of the board.
The supervisors wanted to clarify that point because — due to a state law passed in 2019 — they are required to publish a review of tax levies from the current fiscal year, revenues if those levies stayed the same and projected revenues from the county supervisors’ plan for the next fiscal year. The state-created form, filled out by the county, will run in the legal section of the county’s newspapers and does not clearly show the proposed cut.
This year, the supervisors chose to reduce the levy earmarked for mental health and disability services. They are able to do that without cutting services in those areas, according to county Budget Director Stella Runde, because of another state law that requires mental health regions to spend more of their fund balances — surplus dollars collected in previous years.
“We need to be down below a 40% fund balance by the end of this year,” she said. “Basically, we’d be using more fund balance money to pay for our (mental health) services.”
Even with this overall reduction in tax levy, Dubuque County will take in $762,129 more tax revenue than last year, for a total of $36,329,300. This is because of this year’s property tax valuations.
“Each year, our valuations change,” Runde said. “In the last year, our valuations were increased. So, while the levy may stay the same — all circumstances being equal — we’ll be getting more.”
But Runde said that, without the rate reduction, the county would receive more than $900,000 in additional revenue from taxpayers.