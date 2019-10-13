SCALES MOUND, Ill. — The banjo was an apt instrument choice for Lily Sprengelmeyer on a Saturday afternoon.
Her frenetic plucking of the wiry strings perfectly accompanied the weathered shack of a building in which she played, with its faded wood walls, monstrous cast-iron furnace sitting in the corner and rusted bench resting against the window.
This wasn’t her first time playing at Council Hill Station in Scales Mound, a bar so out of reach from civilization that those who stumble upon it often are lost travelers who managed to turn on the wrong dirt road.
But those are owner Jamie Jones’ favorite kind of customers.
“I love the people that just stumble upon the place,” Jones said. “They get to find this treasure that’s out in the middle of nowhere.”
For the passerby, it can be hard to not be curious about the old bar that stands idly next to some railroad tracks. The building was constructed in 1854, and its rusted overhang held up by ornate columns gives it the impression that it has received many updates since it was erected.
Walking into the establishment transports guests further into the past. Aged tables and chairs lie strewn throughout the hall, a cat can often be seen plodding along the floor and an old piano with a chandelier sitting on top emits raspy notes that sound like they came straight out of an old Western film.
Sprengelmeyer, who plays as part of the indie-folk duo Driftless Sisters, was taught how to play the banjo at Council Hill Station, and she has always been happy to bring lessons learned back to the old bar.
“It’s like a place you have never been before,” Sprengelmeyer said. “It’s like an antique, but it also feels like your living room.”
Jones took ownership of Council Hill Station eight years ago, knowing its unique appearance would draw the curious to walk through the doors, but the friendly faces and live music would get them to pull up a chair. Throughout every weekend, he hosts live music performances.
“I’m a musician myself, so making sure we have good music playing is important to me,” Jones said. “We have so many quality musicians that come to play.”
Jones said he often invites artists who play country, folk and rock music, genres that fit best with the bar’s aesthetic. Quite often, Jones will join the musicians to lend his voice or piano-playing skills.
Randy Marks, of Winslow, comes to Council Hill Station to relax and listen to live music. He likes how unrestrained the bar is as a venue, with anyone being able to pick up an instrument and contribute musical talents.
“He lets anyone get up and play if there isn’t someone already up there,” Marks said. “It’s very friendly, and you never know what you are going to hear.”
Jones said Council Hill Station was the center of a boom town back in the 1800s, when the building served as a post office and City Hall. But the community has shrunk over time.
With his bar, Jones envisions reviving the community in some capacity, turning it into a popular tourist location.
For now, though, he’ll stick with having a bar that is hard to find, but impossible to forget.