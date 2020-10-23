A motorcyclist was injured recently in a crash on the edge of Dubuque.
Richard D. Freiburger, 22, of Dubuque, was injured but declined treatment at the scene, according to a crash report obtained Thursday.
The crash occurred at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday on Noonan Street west of Jacobs Street in the Key West area. The report states that Freiburger was westbound on Noonan Street when he hit loose gravel and crashed.
Freiburger was cited with not having a valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of financial liability.