More than 29,000 students across Iowa applied for the state’s new program that lets students use public funds to pay for expenses at private schools, and local Catholic schools already are expecting an enrollment increase for the fall.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that 29,025 K-12 students applied for education savings accounts during the monthlong application period that ended June 30. Of those, 17,481 applications have been approved so far, while the others are pending additional review, a press release states.
The response was significantly higher than the state’s initial estimates that 14,000 students would be approved for education savings accounts.
Recommended for you
“The tremendous response from Iowa families demonstrates there’s both a need and a strong desire for school choice in our state,” Reynolds said in the release.
Starting in the upcoming school year, eligible students will receive an amount equal to the per-pupil funds the state allocates each year to public schools, currently $7,636 each, to pay for expenses at state-accredited private schools.
The program is being phased in over three years. This year, all incoming kindergartners and public school students seeking to switch to private schools are eligible, as are current private school students with household incomes at or below 300% of the federal poverty level.
Families receiving education savings accounts must apply separately to the private school they want to attend. The governor’s office said Iowa’s private schools estimated 9,000 open spots for students statewide. Students approved for education savings accounts who don’t attend a private school by Sept. 30 will have their accounts closed, and the funds will remain with the state.
The release notes that of applications approved so far, 40% are for students switching from public to private schools, while the other 60% are for students already attending private schools.
Phil Bormann, chief administrator at Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, said enrollment for next school year is not yet solidified, but system officials expect enrollment to increase 4% across all schools. That increase will be larger in grades that are transitioning to a new school, such as an expected 20% increase in kindergartners year over year.
“It’s largely existing families, but there are certainly new families,” Bormann said. “With ESA, we do know it has a great impact on growth. But we’re also coming off a year of growth. … We know people are looking at schools for opportunities for their kids. ESA is very much a blessing.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said while she felt the statewide numbers justified the new program, she did not think many of them represented students leaving public schools she represents.
“I will say my eyes were opened wide when I saw the number of (statewide) applicants that continued to come in,” she said. “... Some parents do want a change. It shows me that we were right to do what we did.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon. However, Iowa House Democrats released a statement from state Rep. Sue Cahill, of Marshalltown, in which she said “Iowans are overwhelmingly opposed to vouchers because public money is for public schools.”
“While the governor plays politics, handing unlimited taxpayer dollars to the special interests and private schools, over 90% of Iowa families who attend their local public schools will be losing opportunities,” she said.