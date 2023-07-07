More than 29,000 students across Iowa applied for the state’s new program that lets students use public funds to pay for expenses at private schools, and local Catholic schools already are expecting an enrollment increase for the fall.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that 29,025 K-12 students applied for education savings accounts during the monthlong application period that ended June 30. Of those, 17,481 applications have been approved so far, while the others are pending additional review, a press release states.

Recommended for you