FENNIMORE, Wis. -- Grant County authorities today released information about a crash that last week that left three people injured.
Mitchell McGraw, 36, of Boscobel, was taken by ambulance to Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital and Clinics with "non-life-threatening injuries," according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department. Vanessa Lee, 34, of Boscobel, and her passenger Hayden Lee, 34, of Boscobel, both suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.
The crash occurred at about 6:40 a.m. May 21 on U.S. 61 at Bartow Road, north of Fennimore. A press release states that Vanessa Lee was southbound on the highway when she stopped as she waited for traffic to clear so she could turn left onto Bartow Road when her vehicle was rear-ended by McGraw's vehicle. Lee's vehicle was pushed into the northbound lane, while McGraw's vehicle then entered a ditch. Both had to be towed from the scene.
McGraw was cited with operating after revocation-fourth or subsequent offense, inattentive driving and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.