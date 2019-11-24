Law enforcement has witnessed a shift in crime in Dubuque over the past 10 years, with spikes in gun-related offenses and drug overdoses.
Since 2009, firearms have become more commonplace, with officers recovering firearms while responding to a range of criminal activity, according to recently released arrest data and interviews with Dubuque Police Department officials.
“With crimes of violence, we are seeing more gun crime,” said Police Chief Mark Dalsing.
But the violent crime rate in Dubuque is still well below average for Iowa and the country.
Meanwhile, heroin has replaced methamphetamine as the drug scourge of Dubuque and the Midwest.
“Starting in 2003, heroin wasn’t in my vocabulary. It was meth and meth labs,” said Lt. Dave Haupert, of the Dubuque Police Department and Dubuque Drug Task Force. “Heroin has just exploded in Dubuque and across the country. 2009 was the first time I can find a record of when we actually purchased heroin (during an undercover buy).”
Prior to 2009, “it was meth lab, meth lab, meth lab, and there wasn’t at that time the overdose” deaths, he said.
Since 2012, authorities have recorded 186 opioid overdose deaths in Dubuque County.
“You see the personal struggle people are having with their addiction,” Haupert said.
The Telegraph Herald recently delved into 10 years’ worth of arrest data that was obtained from the Dubuque Police Department.
The report included arrests by criminal offense for Dubuque residents taken into custody by Dubuque police or the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department from Dec. 1, 2009, to Aug. 1, 2019.
“Our top 10 crimes have consistently (been in) the same categories. Alcohol offenses continue to be one of the top offenses,” Dalsing said. “Basically, we’ve got a lot of drunks doing a lot of stupid stuff. It’s just something we have to deal with on an everyday basis.”
Alcohol
Public intoxication and operating while intoxicated top the list of most arrests over the past decade — excluding arrests for failing to appear in court or violating probation.
Of the more than 81,500 arrests reported, nearly 7,700 were for public intoxication and more than 4,500 were for OWI. Drunken driving made up a significant portion of the latter category.
“Alcohol and controlled substances are a problem in the community,” Dalsing said. “For everything else, it’s peaks and valleys. We go up and down different years, but substance abuse continues to be a major concern for the community because it leads to so many other crimes.”
He said those include interference with official acts, disorderly conduct and domestic assaults — crime categories in which the fifth-, seventh- and ninth-most local arrests were made over the 10-year span.
Underage possession of alcohol ranked as the eighth-highest category of arrests at 3,200.
However, police data shows arrests for underage drinking have steadily declined since 2012.
Two years ago, Dubuque police suspended a 20-year-old program to check whether businesses are selling alcohol to minors after grant funding used to support the program was discontinued.
But officials link the decline in underage drinking to better education of and awareness by both minors and licensed liquor establishments.
Dubuque Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said the frequency of large-scale parties has decreased, thanks in part to efforts by local colleges to combat underage and binge drinking.
“We used to go (break up) three, four (underage drinking) parties a weekend,” Jensen said. “Now, it’s rare that we get them.”
For businesses, scanners make it easier to confirm ages and detect fake IDs. And while funding has dried up, Jensen said police still conduct limited compliance checks of alcohol establishments.
Meanwhile, OWI arrests have fluctuated from 2009 to 2019, but they have held fairly steady in recent years.
Jensen said such arrests have become far less prevalent since the early 2000s when he worked in traffic enforcement.
“There’s so much awareness now about having designated drivers. Back when I started in the early ’90s, 0.20 (percent) drunks were common,” he said, referring to drivers with a blood alcohol content that is 2½ times the current legal driving limit of 0.08%. “Now, that’s a rarity.”
Jensen, too, said the recent addition of an officer focused on traffic enforcement on nights and weekends should help stop more drunken drivers and hopefully act as a deterrent.
Drugs
Two other top categories for arrests over the decade-long period are for drug possession and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Local law enforcement has changed its drug enforcement strategy over the past 10 years.
Whereas methamphetamine was the primary focus of drug task force efforts in the early 2000s, opioid abuse has become an increasingly deadly epidemic.
Heroin, fentanyl, morphine and prescription painkiller overdose deaths have claimed an average of 23 lives a year in Dubuque County since 2012, when drug task force members saw a spike in local heroin purchases.
Task force members performed 48 undercover drug buys in 2009 — 27 of which were for crack cocaine. Only two were for heroin.
Just three years later, in 2012, the task force conducted 61 undercover buys — 29 for heroin.
Dubuque County suffered a record 33 opioid overdose deaths last year. There have been 24 reported overdose deaths to date for 2019.
“We’re buying crack cocaine, cocaine, meth, heroin, morphine, ecstasy, OxyContin, LSD,” Haupert said. “It’s all out there. It’s a matter of who we can get to in terms of dealers … and try to quell the overdoses, including some meth overdoses. We are also hearing of meth and marijuana being laced with heroin and/or fentanyl.”
The latter is a synthetic opioid pain reliever, typically approved for treating severe cancer pain, that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
“We’ve all seen the national trend and an influx of heroin and fentanyl,” Haupert said. “And, unfortunately, Dubuque is not immune. It is so much more readily available.”
As for meth, Haupert said law enforcement has seen “a huge flip” from homemade labs to larger quantities of more-refined “ice meth” trafficked into Dubuque County from Mexican labs that is cheaper and far more potent than the home-cooked drug of 15 years ago.
In 2004, Dubuque-area law enforcement dismantled homemade meth labs once or twice per week. Then, in 2005, Iowa lawmakers passed a law restricting access to pseudoephedrine, the main ingredient in making meth. Lab seizures in Iowa dropped 88% over the next five years.
In 2009, the drug task force worked 15 labs or dump sites with remnants of a meth “cook,” compared to two labs and one dump site thus far in 2019.
“It’s pretty rare that we deal with meth labs, but we’re buying larger quantities of ice methamphetamine being brought into Dubuque,” Haupert said. “Nowadays, it’s easier to find a supplier, bring it in and sell it than find all of the ingredients to make it.”
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy agreed.
“Ten to 12 years ago, an ounce of meth was a significant bust,” Kennedy said. “We’re getting pounds of meth at a time (now). It’s discouraging to see large quantities of that are still coming into the area.”
Firearms
As local officers find more drugs on the street, so, too, are they finding more firearms.
Dubuque first saw a surge in “shots fired” — or instances of gunshots being fired with criminal intent — in 2012, when there were 15. There only had been two in 2011.
The shootings peaked in 2015, when there were 33. The total then fell in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
This year, 14 such incidents have been recorded, several of them resulting in injuries.
“Shots fired have definitely been a major concern for a lot of the community, but we’ve really stepped up our efforts,” Dalsing said.
That includes a partnership with federal prosecutors and investigators, as well as the city’s ever-growing surveillance camera fleet, which now totals about 1,500.
“Ten years ago, without these cameras, a majority of these (shootings) would have gone unsolved,” Dalsing said.
Federal prosecution of local perpetrators on gun charges spiked in recent years.
Dubuque police partnered with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa beginning in 2013, after witnessing the uptick in shots-fired incidents.
Around the same time, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives approached the department to aid in its investigations, due to the increasing volume of gun cases it was forwarding for federal prosecution. As a result, Nick Schlosser, a Dubuque police investigator, is now a deputized federal agent with the ATF.
With that comes access to ATF computer software to track, search and log recovered firearms. It also included the donation of a “bullet trap,” into which investigators can fire a recovered weapon to capture the bullet and shell casings for quicker lab analysis to determine whether recovered firearms were involved in other shootings, Schlosser said.
Before, it could take eight to nine months before investigators would get results back.
“By that time, the crime is old, versus a two- to three-week turnaround, and (now) the evidence is still fresh,” Schlosser said. “It speeds things up and enhances our ability to investigate the crimes.”
In both 2013 and 2014, Dubuque police referred a single firearm case for federal prosecution, resulting in convictions.
Since 2015, 72 federal convictions have been obtained for Dubuque gun crimes, resulting in an average prison term of five years, according to department data. Additionally, there is no parole in the federal system.
Dubuque officials have tried to push state lawmakers in recent years to consider tighter sentencing guidelines for gun crimes.
State-level convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm have a maximum penalty of five years in prison. In federal court, the same offense carries up to 10 years.
The federal system also has provisions for a minimum of 15 years and up to life in prison for an “armed career criminal” if the person has three or more convictions for violent felonies or drug dealing.
“At the federal level, they’re also more apt to take a felon in possession of ammunition,” Dalsing said. “One of the charges that’s been very helpful to us is user of controlled substances in possession of weapons. That code does not exist at the state level, but does at the federal level. If we get somebody who is an admitted drug user that’s using a weapon, that’s an automatic federal offense.
“If nothing else, it’s getting some of these idiots off the street. Even if it’s a few years, it’s at least separating them from the problem and the other idiots ... slinging lead.”
Thus far, Kennedy said, gun violence has been “a problem isolated to Dubuque” in Dubuque County.
Sexual assault
Reports of sexual assaults in Dubuque have increased in recent years.
In 2012, the earliest for which Dubuque police have comparable year-over-year data, 43 sexual assaults were reported compared to a high of 98 in 2016 and 75 in 2018. The latter total represents a 10% increase over the seven-year average.
Authorities and advocates for sexual assault survivors attribute the increase to more people feeling comfortable reporting what has historically been an underreported crime, as opposed to an increase in the prevalence of sexual violence.
“We are certainly seeing an increase in the number of clients we’re seeing, but the reality is sexual assault is one of the crimes with the least instance of reporting,” said Joey Taylor, executive director of Riverview Center, a free service provider for those who have been victimized by sexual violence.
Center staff meet monthly with law enforcement, prosecutors, sexual assault nurse examiners and school officials from Dubuque to review cases and discuss the needs of survivors.
“I think we’ve created a culture (in Dubuque and across the country) where reporting is more acceptable,” Taylor said. “I don’t attribute it to more sexual assaults happening.”
Dalsing and Capt. Scott Engleman, who heads the department’s criminal investigation division, note that Dubuque tallies more sexual assaults compared to those recorded by the FBI because of different reporting parameters.
For example, the FBI recorded 52 “rapes” in Dubuque in 2016 compared to 98 sexual assaults internally tallied by Dubuque police.
“(W)hen it comes into us as a sexual assault, we treat it as a sexual assault, which might not fit the parameters of the (FBI’s) reporting requirements,” Dalsing said. “What we do is we take it at face value when it comes in as a sexual assault until it’s proven otherwise.”
Looking at the FBI data, cases of “rape” in Dubuque have stayed fairly consistent over the past 10 years, Engleman said.
He also noted that a majority of sexual assaults reported are committed by someone known to the victim.
“It’s either a caretaker, whether an older sibling, sibling’s friend, parents or relatives,” he said.
Crime Trends
Overall, Dubuque experienced one of the largest increases in violent crime of any U.S. city from 2011 to 2016, according to a USA Today analysis of FBI crime data. Incidents of murder, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults rose by more than 50%, according to FBI data. That made for the sixth-largest increase in the country.
Violent crime, however, has declined since. And the violent crime rate in Dubuque is far lower than many other parts of the state and country.
Crime in Dubuque had hit a low point in 2011, skewing the data, Dalsing argued.
As previously reported by the Telegraph Herald, FBI crime statistics culled from law enforcement agencies show 166 total violent crimes reported in Dubuque in 2017. That represented a 21% decrease from the 210 violent crimes in the city in 2016.
FBI numbers for 2018 were not readily available. Internal Dubuque Police Department numbers, though, show 190 total violent crimes reported in 2018, which includes “overreporting” of sexual assault, Dalsing said.
From 2013 to 2017, Dubuque has averaged 164 violent crimes annually, according to the FBI.
Dubuque had 1,606 property crimes in 2017 — 333 burglaries, 1,210 thefts and 63 vehicle thefts. That was 12% lower than 2016 and lower than a five-year annual average of about 1,700 property crimes.
Internal Dubuque Police Department numbers show 1,543 property crimes for 2018, and an average of 216 violent and 1,783 property crimes from 2012 to 2018.
“As we look at some of the trends, even in eastern Iowa, we’re happy we’re not seeing some of the violence trends that other cities are having,” Dalsing said. “But, then again, it’s a change for Dubuque. Shots fired were not a regular item media reported on 10 years ago.
“We’ve had our bumps in the road, and we have some upticks here and there, but Dubuque overall remains a safe city.”