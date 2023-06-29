It was just before 9 a.m. on a recent Friday morning, and the nine pickleball courts at Veterans Memorial Park in Dubuque were packed with players.

The distinctive “thwack” of plastic balls hitting paddles filled the air, mingled with the shouts and laughter of nearly 40 people. They had gathered, as they do multiple times per week, to play the racket sport that continues to grow in popularity both locally and nationally.

Recommended for you