It was just before 9 a.m. on a recent Friday morning, and the nine pickleball courts at Veterans Memorial Park in Dubuque were packed with players.
The distinctive “thwack” of plastic balls hitting paddles filled the air, mingled with the shouts and laughter of nearly 40 people. They had gathered, as they do multiple times per week, to play the racket sport that continues to grow in popularity both locally and nationally.
Many, though not all, of the players there that morning are members of Dubuque Pickleball Club, which has about 100 paying members, according to Peosta, Iowa, resident Jim McCoy.
“When I first started playing, about 15 years ago, we used to have to look around to get enough people for one game, and that’s just four people,” McCoy said. “Now, we’ll fill all these courts today.”
According to a 2023 report from Sports & Fitness Industry Association, 8.9 million people nationwide participated in pickleball in 2022. That figure represents an 85.7% increase from the 4.8 million nationwide participants in 2021, and since 2017, the sport’s participation has grown an average of 25% per year, the report said.
For its part, USA Pickleball — which provides members with instruction, resources, competition opportunities and a variety of other benefits — boasted 68,697 members as of January, an increase of 30% over the prior year.
The tri-state area has seen its own share of growth in the sport, with many communities adding new courts or updating existing ones.
Roger Smith, of Dubuque, is one of the longest-tenured members of Dubuque Pickleball Club. He said a group began playing pickleball about 15 years ago on the volleyball courts at Flora Park, on which city officials agreed to paint lines so they could be used for pickleball.
After about 10 years, the group — initially known as Dubuque Pickleball Association — was outgrowing its home, and the courts it used were in disrepair. In late 2018, city officials created nine pickleball courts out of three aging tennis courts at Veterans Memorial Park.
Now, during the summer, a group of players gathers there to play on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from about 8 a.m. to noon, while another group meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays. In the winter, the players migrate to Peosta Community Centre’s indoor pickleball courts.
“Every age can play it,” Smith said of the sport. “We have people in their 80s, and then our grandkids have played it since they were 6 or 7 … It’s a small court, and it’s a very social sport.”
Members of the local club pay $20 annual dues, which help fund new equipment. Earlier this year, the club purchased windscreens for the fences around the Veterans Memorial Park courts, which were installed by volunteer members.
The nine courts at Veterans Memorial Park are the only courts in Dubuque exclusively designated for pickleball, according to Steve Fehsal, park division manager for the City of Dubuque.
However, city officials painted lines for pickleball on three of the six tennis courts at Eagle Point Park last summer. Additionally, the six courts at Flora Park have been closed since last fall due to safety concerns from “severe cracking” on the courts, but city officials hope to have them resurfaced later this year. The nets on those courts raise and lower, so they can be used for pickleball or volleyball.
“(Pickleball) continues to grow, and people continue to request more courts ... but tennis is also popular, so we’re trying to keep some of the tennis courts we have so that we don’t create additional usage problems in the future,” Fehsal said. “That’s why we haven’t gone through and just striped all of our tennis courts for pickleball.”
In Platteville, Wis., eight pickleball courts were constructed at Legion Park in 2021, but have been closed for repairs since November after players identified some slight grading issues.
City Recreation and Special Event Coordinator Adam Bartels said four courts remain open at Westview Park, and the city hopes to reopen the Legion Park courts in July.
Bartels said the Platteville Area Pickleball Association has around 150 active members who play the sport multiple times per week.
“Prior to our pickleball courts getting built here, I really didn’t know pickleball was as popular as it was in Platteville,” he said, later adding, “Although anybody of any age can play, it seems extremely popular in the senior citizen population just because it gives a chance for our seniors here in Platteville to get out and socialize.”
Dyersville, Iowa, Mayor Jeff Jacque is part of a group of Dyersville residents who gather almost every morning to play pickleball at Candy Cane Park. Last year, the park’s aging skate park was renovated into three pickleball courts, which have proven popular, Jacque said.
“We have people that come from Garnavillo, as far away as Onslow (Iowa) a couple weeks ago, to play pickleball,” he said.
In October, Dyersville City Council voted to open the city’s parks at 6 a.m., an hour earlier than they had previously been open, after a group of pickleball players pushed for the change.
“Pickleball is the sport,” Jacque said. “All you have to do is do a little search on Facebook, and there’s so many people wanting to play.”