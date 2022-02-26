Even for nonaficionados of ballet, it’s likely that “Swan Lake” has danced its way into your collective conscience.
It’s a tale of encountering true romance for the first time, overcoming obstacles and the power that love has to ultimately triumph over evil.
It’s part of what makes it a “timeless classic,” according to co-producer Gulya Hartwick.
“It’s the story, the emotion, the music,” Hartwick said in a phone interview. “I have seen this story and heard this score probably 400 times, and it never gets old.”
A new production mounted by the Russian Ballet Theatre will make its way to Dubuque’s Five Flags Theater on Wednesday, March 2. It’s part of a national tour that is marking its return to the stage following the shuttering of many live performance venues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we came into the Palace Theater in Waterbury, Conn., to rehearse before our first date on the tour, I saw a few dancers with tears in their eyes,” Hartwick said. “Just looking out into the seats and knowing that they would be filled with ballet lovers, it meant so much.”
Based on the oldest St. Petersburg production and choreographed by Nadezhda Kalinina set to Tchaikovsky’s score, the new production includes hand-painted sets and 150 new hand-sewn costumes.
It’s a nod to a centuries-old tradition of Russian ballet.
“The sets are painted just as they would have been 100 years ago,” Hartwick said. “It’s very important to us to honor our tradition. Russian ballet has survived through all of the world’s changes. The beauty seen on stage 200 years ago or even 50 years ago is just too beautiful to change. It’s a kind of magic you want to keep. That’s how and why some works become classics.”
It’s also what Hartwick described as “the Everest of ballets” for seasoned dancers. The production includes 50 within its corps.
“It’s very challenging to perform,” she said. “It looks so light, but every dancer at their highest professional level knows it’s their mountain to climb.”
Hartwick added that for novices of experiencing ballet, “Swan Lake” is the pillar and that the company is eager to inspire audiences — especially those hungering for live entertainment.
“Nothing can replace the exchange of energy that happens during a live performance,” Hartwick said. “We all need something beautiful in our lives. And with this production, there is not a single day that goes by that we are not connected to something beautiful.”