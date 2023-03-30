DYERSVILLE, Iowa — An onyx lamp manufactured in Dyersville and presented to President Calvin Coolidge was returned to the city 35 years ago.
Onyx is a banded mineral long used in carving and jewelry manufacturing.
An onyx plant was located in Dyersville in the 1920s, turning out jewelry boxes, church alter rails, tabletops and other ornamental items — including lamp stands.
Recommended for you
Four young women from Dyersville offered Coolidge a locally produced lamp for an opportunity to meet the 30th president when he was visiting South Dakota in 1927.
By the late 1980s, members of the Dyersville Area Historical Society launched an effort to have the lamp returned to the city.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the lamp in its April 4, 1988, edition.
COOLIDGE LAMP BACK IN DYERSVILLE
A delicate onyx lamp given to President Calvin Coolidge 61 years ago has been returned to Dyersville where it was produced.
In 1927, four young Dyersville women tried to finagle a visit with Coolidge during a trip to South Dakota’s Black Hills by promising the lamp.
The ploy worked: The women got to meet Coolidge and he got the lamp.
Last week, the Dyersville Area Historical Society got it back. John Coolidge, of Farmington, Conn., the president’s only surviving son, said his wife was using it at her bedside.
Elise Brueckner, 81, of Dyersville, one of the women who made the trip to South Dakota, recalled the circumstances leading to the gift.
“Calvin Coolidge was spending the summer at Rapid City but you really couldn’t get in to see him,” Brueckner said. “Of course, we wanted to see him but we didn’t know how.”
“We met some young men at a dance,” Brueckner said. “They were in uniform and were part of the president’s party. We danced with them and we asked them if we could get to meet President Coolidge if we were to say that the onyx company in Dyersville wanted to make a lamp for him. They told us it might work, so we tried it.”
“We were called in for a private interview with Coolidge and he said he’d accept the lamp. We went home and the onyx company made a lamp for the president and shipped it to him. They were happy to do it and they got a lot of publicity,” Brueckner said.
Historical society records show the plant got its onyx from Yavapai Onyx Mining Co. in Yavapi County, Arizona, owned by Joseph A. Kelly, a former bank employee in Bernard.
During the meeting, Coolidge was surprised to hear that an onyx manufacturing plant existed in the Midwest, Brueckner said.
Nearly a year ago, historical society members began a search for the lamp. Inquiries led to John Coolidge, who called Lorraine Schuster, the society’s president.
John Coolidge said he had found the lamp at his home in Connecticut, on his wife’s bedside table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.