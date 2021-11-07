EPWORTH, Iowa — Marchelle Kluesner was looking for something to do following her retirement as a Farley Elementary School teacher.
“I knew I wanted to do something to volunteer after I retired, but I didn’t know what,” said Kluesner, of Epworth.
Kluesner heard about a Utah-based nonprofit called Teeny Tears, which brings together volunteers who sew clothing and blankets for stillborn babies at 2,500 hospitals around the world.
Kluesner pulled together a group of friends and fellow Farley Elementary retirees to help with the project.
Marna Heitz, of Farley, and Mary Jane Gleason, of Dyersville, said they all meet at Kluesner’s house to cut out fabric for their pieces, and then they all sew at their own homes when they can.
The three women said they work well together as a trio, especially having worked together as teachers previously. They also said they enjoy an excuse to get together to work on something, even though it can be hard to think about the stillborn babies for whom they sew.
The women all have been sewing for years, both for personal use and to donate items to others.
“I used to sew all my own clothes and my children’s clothes,” Heitz said. “So it was nice to find a project like this.”
Kluesner added that Joan Marxen, of Epworth, and Jan Supple, of Cascade, also help the group by getting all of the blankets and clothes ready to be sent to hospitals and funeral homes.
The group has been making the clothes since 2019. Kluesner said the efforts usually pick up during the winter months, though Heitz and Gleason noted that Kluesner makes kits year-round.
Since then, Kluesner, Heitz and Gleason have made nearly 350 sets of clothes and blankets.
“We’re hoping to hit 500 this year,” Kluesner said.
The kits include a blanket, outfit and cloth diapers for each baby, all of which must be made from flannel material due to the babies’ soft skin. Kluesner added that two baby hats also are included in the kits, one for the baby to wear and one for the parents to keep.
“We’re helping someone that can’t help themselves,” Gleason said about providing the clothes.
Kluesner said the items have gone locally to both UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, as well as Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory and Reiff Funeral Home.
Items also have been sent to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids and the Preemie Project in Iowa City, before that project ended this year. Kluesner added that her niece works at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, Ore., so the group also sends clothes there.
“Hopefully, in a sad time, looking at the kits brings (families) some kind of comfort, and they know that somebody cared,” Heitz said.