Dubuque police on Thursday arrested a woman they said led officers on a high-speed chase downtown last week.
Emily A. Voshell, 27, of East Dubuque, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging eluding-more than 25 mph over the speed limit, as well as other lesser charges and citations.
Court documents obtained Friday state that a police officer tried to pull over Voshell’s vehicle at about 1:40 a.m. April 27 in the area of 24th Street and Central Avenue because it did not have any license plates. But the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed onto White Street then east on East 22nd Street, running a light at the intersection with Jackson Street. The vehicle was going about 50 mph in a 25-mph zone. The vehicle then ran a stop as it turned south on Stafford Street.
“The vehicle then ran stop signs at Lincoln and Stafford, then again at Rhomberg Ave. and Stafford, turning eastbound onto Rhomberg Ave.,” court documents state. “Speeds reached approximately 70 mph in a 30-mph zone on Rhomberg Ave., at which time the pursuit was terminated in the area of Rhomberg and Ann St.”
Traffic cameras continued to track the vehicle, which then became disabled on the Illinois side of Julien Dubuque Bridge.