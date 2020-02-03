A man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting another man in Dubuque recently pleaded not guilty.
Derrick D. Timmons, 28, entered the written plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender.
According to court documents, police responded to the 1000 block of Walnut Street at about 3:20 a.m. Jan. 1 after receiving reports of gunshots.
Officers located shell casings in the area, a “bullet impact mark” on the outside of the residence at 1105½ Walnut and a handgun behind 1030 Walnut.
Documents state that police saw Timmons flee the area as they arrived. They chased him until he went into 1395 Walnut St.
Meanwhile, Darrin D. Heard, 25, of 2109 Jackson St., arrived at UnityPoint Health- Finley Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Investigators reviewed traffic camera footage, which showed a disturbance in the 1000 block of Walnut Street just before Timmons shot Heard, according to police.
Police were granted a search warrant for 1395 Walnut and arrested Timmons inside.