LANCASTER, Wis. — A man already serving time for murder in a Grant County prison received his third life sentence at a Thursday afternoon hearing.
Dexter L. Ewing, 47, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a “persistent repeater.”
Ewing appeared at the hearing via Zoom video from the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel. He had sent a letter to the court earlier requesting the court proceedings be done as soon as possible.
According to court records, Ewing has attempted to kill four people since his incarceration. In June, he pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide for stabbing a fellow inmate in the neck in October 2018.
“In light of Mr. Ewing’s record, it appears the persistent repeater allegation is supported,” Grant County Circuit Court Judge Craig Day said.
In June 2019, Ewing used a shank made from a toothbrush to attack two prison guards who were preparing Ewing for a surgical procedure, according to authorities. Both guards suffered head injuries.
On Jan. 6, authorities reported that Ewing stabbed a correctional officer in the neck with a shank at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility. The victim and another officer were able to disarm Ewing before he caused “serious injury.”
The charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a “persistent repeater” carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole or extended supervision. Neither the prosecution or defense argued against the charge.
Grant County Assistant District Attorney Anthony Pozorski Sr. said he had previously agreed that he would remain silent during Ewing’s sentencing if Ewing pleaded guilty to all four attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges. However, Ewing proceeded to only plead guilty in relation to the 2018 incident before pleading to the rest Thursday.
“On the other hand, by doing this, he is fulfilling the plea balance we previously made,” he said.
Ewing is already serving life sentences without the possibility of parole for killing a woman and taking a hostage in 2008 in Milwaukee County and strangling his cellmate in a Columbia County jail in 2015. He was also convicted of felony murder in 2013.