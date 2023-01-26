EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — If you ever stopped by Margie Roth’s home in East Dubuque, there was a good chance you walked away with a baked good or some other tasty treat.
The longtime homemaker especially was known for her turtles, which her family revered as “better than Betty Jane’s.” She could whip up a delicious peanut brittle, too, though she said it tasted best when made on a sunny day.
“No matter who it was, there’d be a plate with candies and turtles on the table, and if you liked them, she’d go to the refrigerator and grab you a bag,” said Margie’s son David Roth, of East Dubuque. “Even if she’d never met you before, if you liked them, it was, ‘Well, here’s your bag. Take it with you.’”
Margie died on Nov. 25, surrounded by family. She was 99.
She was born on May 25, 1923, to Arthur and Katherine (Welter) Sarazin. She grew up in rural Dubuque with nine siblings and attended a one-room schoolhouse nearby.
In her teen years, she met her future husband, Ambrose “Ambie” Roth, on the floor of one of Dubuque’s dance halls. The two hit it off.
“It was funny because Dad was going to ask Mom’s sister out, and then, (my uncle) was going to ask Mom out,” David said. “Somehow, it got all switched up, and Dad started dating my mother after that night.”
The two dated until Ambie left to join the Army during World War II, at which point the couple maintained the relationship over the long distance while Margie worked at a local battery factory. The two married on July 25, 1945, while Ambie was home on break.
After Ambie returned from his service, the couple had four kids: Daniel, Diane, Duane and David. Margie was known as “the protector,” helping the kids hide a bad grade or two so they didn’t get in too much trouble with their dad.
The family moved to a farm in East Dubuque in 1966. Margie threw herself into the lifestyle. She helped with the chickens, collecting and cleaning the eggs, and she would bottle feed the runts when new pigs or calves were born.
“They had no trouble getting people to work for them (on the farm) either because they all knew they were going to get a good meal out of it. She always cooked a good meal for everybody,” said Margie’s granddaughter Michelle Filardo, of Mineral Point, Wis.
And as much as Margie loved being a mother, she adored being a grandma to her six grandkids, as well as her numerous great-grandkids and great-great grandkids. She often would have sleepovers with her grandchildren, even in their adult years, during which she would teach them card games or pass down recipes.
Margie was also a lifelong “wizard with a sewing machine,” Michelle said. She would make clothing or toys for family and friends when the kids were younger, and if someone had a hole in their sock, she would put a lightbulb in it and stitch it up.
“When one of her granddaughters passed, she had been wanting a Cabbage Patch doll. She was only 10, and she got killed in a car wreck and she had wanted a Cabbage Patch doll so bad,” recalled Diane Korish, Margie’s daughter, of Benton, Wis. “So, Mom sewed one up and made it look real nice and put it in the casket.”
Margie welcomed newcomers to the family with open arms, too, using her kind and caring nature to immediately make them feel right at home. She took nuts out of her turtle recipes for those who didn’t like the taste and lent an ear to those who needed it.
“I saw her as a second mom,” said Pam Roth, Margie’s daughter-in-law. “My mom died when I was 30, and (Margie) was there for me. And it was like having a mom again.”
Margie remained independent until the end, continuing to live alone at the family farm after Ambie’s death in 2014 all the way up until a bad fall a few months before her death. She often tried to persuade visitors to drive her to the driver’s license station so she could retake her driver’s license test after her license expired at the age of 95.
In her later years, she enjoyed playing card games, as well reading the newspaper and watching kickboxing matches on TV. She especially was fond of the nights her neighbor, Millie, would visit and the two would eat popcorn and split a can of Coors Light on the porch.
Margie never lost her laugh or her wit. Just weeks before she died, she still was beating her grandkids at card games and laughing over lunch.
“She just had a sense of humor and a wit about her, and that was in November still,” Michelle said. “That was just a couple weeks before her passing, and we just had BLTs and chips and talked like always. … She was great, just so caring (like always).”
