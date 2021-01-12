The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. recently allocated funds for nine regional economic development organizations across Wisconsin, including one that serves an area including Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties.

Prosperity Southwest, a nonprofit organization that serves those four local counties, will receive a $75,000 grant, according to a press release. The funding will support initiatives such as rural development and assisting businesses as they attempt to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

