CUBA CITY, Wis. — There are moments when John Rupp concedes that he needs a little help. It might be entering or exiting a car or moving an obstruction out of his way.
At 62, the retired farmer is not a spring chicken, but he prefers to do things himself.
“Actually, I don’t feel like I’ve got a disability. I feel like a normal person,” said Rupp, of Cuba City. “I just can’t walk or do as much as I did before.”
In 2015, he was loading bales using a tractor in his hay shed, when a stack of five toppled.
One bale fell about 20 feet and crushed him. As Rupp lay motionless on the ground, his son waited with him until a rescue squad arrived.
He ultimately was transported by helicopter to a Madison hospital, where doctors operated on Rupp’s severed spine — broken in two places along with both collarbones and multiple ribs.
They implanted two pins and nine screws and told him he might never walk again. Rupp can neither feel nor move anything from the waist down.
“I’m pretty lucky,” he said. “God kept me here for a reason.”
Rupp credits his wife — his guardian angel — and three children for assisting him through his recovery. He attended physical therapy to relearn how to raise himself from bed and dress.
Rupp retired from farming shortly after his accident and sold off his dairy herd.
An avid hunter, he no longer could imagine himself traveling through the woods unassisted until about three years ago when he met Monica Spaeni, president and founding member of Access Ability Wisconsin.
The nonprofit organization, based in Mineral Point, loans at no cost to users Action Trackchairs, which are outdoor wheelchairs that feature caterpillar treads instead of conventional wheels.
They can navigate rocks, logs, shallow bogs and snow. Each chair comes with an outdoor trailer and charging port.
Spaeni calls them “$20,000 hiking boots.”
Access Ability Wisconsin owns 20 chairs across 12 Wisconsin counties and is waiting on an order of two more. She hopes to one day host a chair in each of the state’s 72 counties.
People with spinal cord injuries benefit as do people who are temporarily incapacitated or simply feeling the effects of age, Spaeni said.
Some use the chairs to watch birds, ice fish or plow their driveways.
Now, Rupp oversees the lending of wheelchairs to residents, typically from the southwest section of the state.
Prairie du Chien resident Fred Jerrett, 60, started to borrow a chair in 2018 after his physical therapist informed him of the opportunity. Jerrett uses it to turkey and deer hunt and intends to try his hand at fishing from a riverbank.
In 2016, Jerrett fell off a roof while shingling. The 25-foot fall left him paralyzed, also from the waist down.
“I was shocked when the doctors came in and said I would never walk again,” he said. “That hits you pretty hard.”
Jerrett faced a three-month recovery. Physical therapists worked with him six days per week from 9 a.m. to noon. He took a one-hour lunch break and then returned for an afternoon session from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Jerrett misses bass fishing tournaments and working, but, he said, “I’m the same old me. I just am in a wheelchair.”
Mark LaBarbera, executive director of Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, said the organization has committed to using its network of businesses and sports clubs to locate hosts for other chairs.
“It’s amazing how many people who are not in wheelchairs do not understand how a simple barrier such as a 6-inch step can prevent someone from accessing the outdoors,” he said.
Rupp uses the chair four or five times per month. During deer season, he hunts in the Dickeyville Bottoms.
He also enjoys challenging himself on the archery course at the Izaak Walton League site in Benton, an area previously inaccessible to him that winds through the woods.
Rupp continues to hope for medical advancements that will enable physicians to restore his mobility.
“It’s just a matter of time,” he said.