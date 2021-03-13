CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City’s mayor has resigned, and Common Council members will meet next week to discuss how to fill the vacancy.
Tom Gile submitted his resignation effective Wednesday, City Clerk-Treasurer Jill Hill wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. Gile had served in the role since 2014.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Gile said he left the position for personal reasons.
“I’ve got a business to run and stuff like that, so that’s why,” he said. “... After doing it seven years, I just felt like I wanted to get out from under it, so that’s all.”
Council Member Tim Hazen said he received an email from the mayor on Wednesday morning stating that he was resigning.
“I talked to some of the other City Council members — it was a surprise,” Hazen said. “We didn’t know that he was planning on it.”
A council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, for members to discuss how to handle the vacancy.
Hill wrote that members can decide to appoint someone to serve the remainder of Gile’s term, or they can leave the seat vacant and have Council President John Van De Wiel serve as acting mayor until the April 2022 election.
Van De Wiel said Gile accomplished “quite a bit” in his time as mayor.
“It’s a thankless job, and he’s done a good job, and I hate to see him leave,” Van De Wiel said.