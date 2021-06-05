A Dubuque nonprofit recently gifted more than $700,000 to a fund dedicated to “help address tomorrow’s needs — whatever they might be.”
Dubuque Initiatives donated more than $709,000 to the Greater Dubuque Forever Fund. The fund is hosted by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, which announced the news.
“In 2009 when IBM announced it was moving to the tri-state area, Dubuque Initiatives structured the funding for the renovation of the Roshek Building, allowing IBM to occupy the historic space,” states a press release. “Because both organizations had an interest in supporting the well-being of their community, Dubuque Initiatives set up a fund for IBM employees to advise as a way to connect employees with the community and fund efforts that strengthened the region. With IBM’s exit from Dubuque in 2019, the fund became inactive. Rather than let the funds languish, Dubuque Initiatives leaders decided to transfer them to the Forever Fund.”
The fund is an endowment that “can help address critical and emerging issues, ultimately building a vibrant and prosperous region.”
