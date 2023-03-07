Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday discussed how a proposed general obligation bond to construct a new middle school as part of the district’s consolidation efforts could also help finance other large capital projects districtwide.

The board in April 2022 approved a goal to consolidate the district’s middle schools from three to two by no later than the fall of 2026, and last month, a task force recommended the district construct a new middle school at the Washington Middle School site.

Kia

Blah, blah, blah, the last time they trick us into agreeing to this, they put an auditorium and air conditioned offices in at Senior. The baseball field has been on the 10-year plan for over 20-years. We don’t need another elementary school, considering we just closed one and gave it away to a charity. Now they want to put AC in all schools, cool, but at what expense. They also want a new middles school, but they already did that with Roosevelt and now it is too small. Should have used their college degrees and made Hempstead the middle school and built a new super high school 12-years ago. These people are a confederacy of dunces.

