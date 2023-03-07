Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday discussed how a proposed general obligation bond to construct a new middle school as part of the district’s consolidation efforts could also help finance other large capital projects districtwide.
The board in April 2022 approved a goal to consolidate the district’s middle schools from three to two by no later than the fall of 2026, and last month, a task force recommended the district construct a new middle school at the Washington Middle School site.
The project has an estimated cost of $110 million to $120 million, plus land acquisition costs for five nearby residential properties that would become parking spaces.
Last month, Tim Oswald, managing director at Piper Sandler Cos., said funding the middle school construction project would require a general obligation bond in addition to money from the district’s Securing an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) 1-cent sales tax fund.
At a meeting of the board’s facilities and support services committee this Monday, Superintendent Amy Hawkins told board members that such a general obligation bond — which would be the first in district history, as far as officials know — could also possibly help pay for other projects included on the district’s 10-year capital improvement plan.
These include bringing air conditioning to the remaining district schools that don’t currently have it, purchasing land along the Southwest Arterial for potential future construction of an elementary school, and developing a baseball and softball complex for the district’s high school teams.
“The board has already acknowledged these (projects) as a priority for the district,” Hawkins said. “Now, it’s really our time to say … if we do go to a general obligation bond, do we want to look at including some of these other projects as well?”
Another project not on the 10-year plan but one that officials are considering including in the bond is the addition of a multipurpose space at Eisenhower Elementary School, where the gymnasium doubles as the cafeteria — one of the district’s only large elementary schools where that is the case, according to Hawkins.
Board members agreed that all the projects discussed were desirable to equitably serve students and plan for the district’s future.
“In order to maintain our facilities and be competitive with other schools, I think this is very worthwhile,” said Board Member Jim Prochaska, noting that Dubuque is one of Iowa’s only 4A or 5A school districts without lighted baseball and softball facilities. “Having a bond is inevitable to have these facilities stay up-to-date.”
Hawkins said district officials will work to determine the cost of each of the proposed projects and bring that information to the April facilities and support services meeting, along with information on how the general obligation bond would impact the district’s tax levy rate and a more defined timeline for moving forward with the bond.
“We have to know the dollar amount to be able to explain it to the community as to why it needs to be done,” said Board Member Tami Ryan. “This would take care of a lot of stuff for many years to come … but it’s going to be a huge education process that we’re going to have to put in to explain it to people.”
(1) comment
Blah, blah, blah, the last time they trick us into agreeing to this, they put an auditorium and air conditioned offices in at Senior. The baseball field has been on the 10-year plan for over 20-years. We don’t need another elementary school, considering we just closed one and gave it away to a charity. Now they want to put AC in all schools, cool, but at what expense. They also want a new middles school, but they already did that with Roosevelt and now it is too small. Should have used their college degrees and made Hempstead the middle school and built a new super high school 12-years ago. These people are a confederacy of dunces.
