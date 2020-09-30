Dubuque City Council members this week unanimously approved a development agreement for a planned housing project.
The agreement is tied to a proposed 50-unit, mixed-income housing project planned to be located at 1985 Radford Road, near Roosevelt Middle School. Called the Gardens of Dubuque, the three-story structure will consist of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
The developers of the project, Gardens of Dubuque LLC, previously stated the $10 million project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.
The project previously was awarded $800,000 in housing tax credits by Iowa Finance Authority. Under the new development agreement, the project will also receive 15 years of tax-increment-finance rebates of property tax increases, which is estimated to total $1.1 million.
Council members also approved the establishment of an urban renewal district for where the project will be located, allowing it to access additional city incentives.