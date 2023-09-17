Changes could be in the offing for parking in downtown Dubuque.
An update on the Smart Parking Mobility Management Plan was presented to the Dubuque City Council at a work session Monday.
The update was provided by Walker Consultants, which is one of the firms hired by the city to help complete the plan. The plan will determine how the city will improve parking infrastructure, accessibility and mobility for walking, biking and public transit.
The update presented included options for updating technology, signage and parking policy in Dubuque. The options are not final recommendations, and Ryan Knuckey, city director of transportation services, said those final recommendations likely won’t come until early 2024.
Kevin White, of Walker Consultants, presented the option of doing away with single-space parking meters and installing pay stations on about every block where visitors can enter their license plate number and pay with coins, text-to-pay, QR code, a credit card or mobile app.
The option proposed would do the same for surface lots, with one pay station per lot and time extensions done at the stations or by app. Permit holders would utilize a license plate-based virtual permit.
$45.7 million apartment complex proposed
A developer is proposing a $45.7 million project that would turn the site of a former Dubuque bowling alley into more than 200 apartments.
Dubuque City Council members voted, 6-0, at a special meeting Tuesday to set a public hearing for Oct. 16 on a proposed development agreement with Union at the Marina LP for a project at 1860 Hawthorne St. that would feature the construction of 201 affordable apartment units. Council Member Laura Roussell was absent from the meeting.
The development would be located on the former Bowling and Beyond site, which now is owned by the city. Under the proposed agreement, the city would sell the property to Union at the Marina LP, a subsidiary of Indiana-based multifamily housing developer The Annex Group.
City of Dubuque Assistant Economic Development Director Ian Hatch said the city has been in communication with The Annex Group for nearly a year regarding the proposed project.
“They were at the HousingIowa Conference in the fall of 2022, and that is when they first connected with City of Dubuque staff and expressed interest in developing here,” Hatch said. “They have developed some (housing projects) in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, as well. (This project) been a long time in the making, but we’re excited to see it finally coming together.”
bakery opens its new downtown storefront
A popular Dubuque dessert shop has opened in its new downtown location.
Candle Ready Cakes opened its main retail space Tuesday at 249 W. First St. The bakery is known for its custom cakes, cookies and myriad other sweet treats.
The bakery last year announced plans to move from its former location at 197 Main St., a short walk from its new home.
“We love the downtown area, so we knew if we were moving, we wanted to stay nearby,” said owner Jill Takosky. “This location was a blank space when we started. We could really make it our own, … and we’re just excited to share it (with customers).”
While the two storefronts are roughly the same size — about 3,400 square feet — Takosky said the new space has been reconfigured for more efficient usage.
The new kitchen is nearly four times larger than the former location, for example, allowing more workers to use the space at once. With the additional room, Takosky said, the goal is to bring on more staff and potentially add weekly or monthly specials.
Avelo launches Las Vegas flight
Area leaders’ bet on an ultra-low-cost airline carrier paid off in spades this week with the addition of a new nonstop flight destination from Dubuque Regional Airport.
Avelo Airlines’ first flight from Dubuque Regional Airport to Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport took off Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by a Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting to mark the occasion.
Visitors entering the Dubuque terminal received flashing “Welcome to Las Vegas” pins, the Nevada city’s iconic skyline printed in the background.
“We appreciate you coming to this exciting inaugural event,” Airport Manager Todd Dalsing told the crowd. “Pretty soon, you’ll see a big, beautiful Avelo aircraft taxi up right behind us.”
Flights to Las Vegas will take off twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays using Boeing 737 aircraft. Wednesday’s inaugural flight from Dubuque carried 95 passengers, though the plane can hold up to 149.
Avelo in June announced its plans to introduce the nonstop flights to Las Vegas, the sixth most-visited city in the U.S. One-way airfare costs $69, and reservations can be made online at AveloAir.com.
The flights open a corridor from Dubuque to the West Coast, area officials said, complementing the existing twice-weekly Avelo flights from Dubuque to Orlando, Fla.
Mississippi River level at decade low
In a little less than five months, the Mississippi River at Dubuque has gone from one of its highest levels in history to one of the lowest in a decade.
It’s a dramatic difference that’s not lost on the proprietors of local marinas.
“I’ve got boaters who have been around for 28 years that are telling me they haven’t seen this ever,” said Jamie Becker, a partner at Dubuque Marina.
As of Friday afternoon, the Mississippi River level at the Dubuque railroad bridge was 6.8 feet, according to the National Weather Service. That’s a far cry from April, when flood conditions pushed the river to its third-highest crest at 24.3 feet.
Matthew Wilson, senior service hydrologist at the National Weather Service’s Quad Cities office, said it is safe to say this year will be marked by one of the lowest river levels in the past decade, though levels typically are at their lowest this time of year.
Wilson said the current river level is comparable to October 2022, when the water level was 6.93 feet. The difference between last year and this year, though, is that Dubuque and northern states such as Minnesota — where the Mississippi River headwaters are located — have been in a severe drought since the end of the spring snow season.
While river levels typically are at their lowest from September to November, it is unusual to see water levels this low, Wilson said.
Trump to visit Dubuque, Maquoketa
Former President Donald Trump will visit both Dubuque and Maquoketa, Iowa, this week.
Trump’s campaign website states that the former president and current Republican presidential candidate will speak at Grand River Center in Dubuque at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. Doors open at noon. A link to register to attend the event is available online at donaldjtrump.com.
“I think everybody is excited about his visit,” said Dubuque County Republicans Chairman John Darrah. “I’m sure it’ll be a big event, and we’re very excited about the opportunity to have him come here.”
Jackson County GOP Chair Darla Chappell confirmed that Trump also will speak at the Team Trump Iowa Commit to Caucus Event on Sept. 20 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa. Doors open at 10 a.m., and Trump is expected to speak at 1 p.m.
“We’re so excited to hear what he has to say,” Chappell said. “And to tell you the truth, we feel important. Jackson County gets skipped over a lot, so we’re excited to have someone in his position stop and visit.”