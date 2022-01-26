DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A new manufacturer has come to town in Dyersville, with plans to start production on Monday, Jan. 31.
Rick Steer, vice president and general manager of the Zero Zone systems division, said the company has hired about a half-dozen employees. The Minnesota-based company manufactures refrigeration systems for commercial and industrial customers, including food markets and ice arenas.
“We have plenty of work to put in Dyersville,” Steer said.
The new staff will begin limited production Monday in Dyersville at 2336 Industrial Parkway SW. Steer said the company plans to bring more employees on board in the future.
“We will be starting on the 31st of January and continue ramping up,” Steer said. “By the end of the year, we expect to have a headcount of around 30.”
Zero Zone has partnered with Northeast Iowa Community College to train the new employees. NICC Vice President of Business and Community Solutions Wendy Mihm-Herold said the college provided training for Zero Zone through the Iowa Industrial New Jobs Training program.
She said training, including welding and brazing and other topics related to refrigeration, was held at NICC and at the Dyersville facility.
“Our division is all about upscaling the current work force and giving them the skills they need,” Mihm-Herold said.
Due to supply chain issues, company officials have had challenges outfitting the building and getting it ready for production. Acquiring items such as furniture, garage doors and the large crane necessary to load and unload trucks has been a slow process, Steer said.
“We’ve had some challenges getting the building up to speed,” he said.
Jason White, vice president of business services at Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said he believes a positive local business environment helped bring the company to Dyersville.
“They selected Dyersville, they selected the greater Dubuque area because they believe we have the tools to help them find support,” he said. “They saw the support that we provide to our current companies.”
The company received $200,000 in financial assistance and $59,625 in tax credits in September from Iowa Economic Development Authority. The Dyersville City Council also passed a resolution in support of the project.
Steer said the company worked with GDDC, as well as the City of Dyersville and Dyersville Economic Development Corp., and that the Dyersville community has been welcoming.
Steer said the company is run like a small, family-owned business.
“We definitely plan to support the community in Dyersville,” Steer said.