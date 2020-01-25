MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Friday night just outside of Manchester.
Sara Kremer, 42, of Lamont, was killed, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 7:05 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Iowa 13 and Burrington Road just south of the city limits. A crash report states that Kremer was traveling west on Burrington Road when she pulled in front of a semi-tractor trailer traveling south on Iowa 13. The vehicles collided, and Kremer's vehicle and the semi, operated by Dale Conroy, 59, of Marion, went into a ditch.
The report does not list any injuries for Conroy.