NATIONAL, Iowa — A pair of notable country music artists will headline the 2020 Clayton County Fair.
Mark Willis will take the stage on Thursday, Aug. 6, with Lee Greenwood following on Friday, Aug. 7, the fair announced online on Tuesday.
Willis notched a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 1999 with “Wish You Were Here” and reached the top spot again in 2003 with “19 Somethin’.” Three other songs have peaked at No. 2 on that chart, including “Don’t Laugh at Me” “and “I Do (Cherish You),” and three other Top 10 hits.
Greenwood is famous for his patriotic song, “God Bless the U.S.A.” His other hits include “Going, Going, Gone” and “Dixie Road.”
The fair’s other entertainment includes a demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 8, and a truck and tractor pull on Sunday, Aug. 9.
The 166th annual fair will be held Aug. 5-9 at the fairgrounds in National.