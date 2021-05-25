CUBA CITY, Wis. — From rural southwest Wisconsin, Isabella Digman, 14, qualified for the national level of the National History Day contest.
An eighth-grader at Cuba City Middle School, Isabella found time to dedicate to the project among her multiple extracurricular activities.
“At first, I really didn’t grasp how big of a deal qualifying for the national competition was until my mom came up to me almost crying with happiness,” Isabella said.
The National History Day 2021 theme is “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”
Digman is interested in the World War II era and is a visual learner, so she designed an exhibit titled “The White Rose: A Movement That Defied Adolf Hitler.”
The White Rose was a group of German students who formed an anti-Hitler movement in 1942. For communication, the group handed out pamphlets encouraging Germans to stand against Hitler.
“I learned a lot about life in Germany during World War II, but I mostly learned how important it is for people to stand up for what they believe is right, no matter how hard it may be,” Isabella said. “... I hope by seeing my project, other people can learn to use their voice to help change their lives.”
Gina Rollins, Isabella’s social studies teacher, said it’s a team effort to guide the students as they worked on their projects.
“We provided Isabella and all of our students the personalized support they needed to create a quality process paper, annotated bibliography and project,” Rollins said.
Part of the contest criteria required students to use primary sources. That’s where Tina Birkett, communications director and library/media specialist, came in. She conducted a research tools training to teach the students how to find credible and reliable primary sources.
“Students learn that finding credible information is very important in the process of researching, especially for this project, but for all research projects that they have,” Birkett said.
After each round of the competition, the student participants were given time to make revisions to their projects based on judge recommendations.
“Isabella was committed to creating an excellent project,” Rollins said. “She did a fantastic job making revisions to her project based off of the feedback from the judges’ rubrics after each level of competition.”
The national competition usually means a trip to Washington, D.C., to present in person, but COVID-19 moved it online, so the students submitted their entries virtually.
During the week of June 13, there will be virtual activities such as workshops, trivia competitions, ceremonies and a virtual showcase of all of the 2021 National projects.
First-, second- and third-place awards will be presented to the top entries in each category and division at the national level.