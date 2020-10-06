GALENA, Ill. – The City of Galena will close a trail and park once again during the upcoming hunting season.
Galena River Trail and Galena Gateway Park will be closed periodically starting on Saturday, Oct. 10.
The closure is implemented every year to ensure the safety of residents during the turkey and deer hunting seasons. The trails are not closed during archery seasons.
The trail will be closed from Oct. 10 to 12; Oct. 24 to Nov. 1; Nov. 20 to 22; Dec. 3 to 6; Dec. 11 to 13; Dec. 31 to Jan. 3; and Jan. 15 to 17.