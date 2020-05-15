Ten people now have been arrested in connection with a brawl last month in Dubuque, including a man who allegedly repeatedly hit one person with a bat and who struck another person with a grill.
One person suffered a “serious knee injury” that required that he be taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment, according to court documents.
Steven K. Burrell, 25, of 1665 Washington St., was arrested at 5:43 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, participating in a riot and violating the emergency proclamation issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds on April 16 for the northeast region of Iowa. That proclamation prohibited social gatherings of any size other than those involving members of the same household.
Court documents state Burrell was among about a dozen people involved in a large disturbance and fighting on April 18 in the backyard at 1918 Ellis St. Responding officers found the man with the leg injury, but neither he nor any other people present would cooperate with police. The documents do not identify the injured man.
A few weeks later, police learned that video of the incident had been posted online.
Court documents state that the video shows a fight between Deonte Leatherwood, 20, current address unknown, and Joshua K. Gardner, 21, of 2365 University Ave. No. 15.
Martin L. Smith, 25, no permanent address, then goes up to Alan D. Ellison, 26, of 570 W. Locust St., “pick(s) him up and slam(s) him to the ground,” the video showed. Burrell then repeatedly hit Ellison with a bat while Ellison was on the ground.
Documents state Burrell also picked up a grill and struck Nathaniel Grover, 31, current address unknown, with it while Grover was on the ground.
A larger fight then breaks out, which also involves Grover, Marcus A. Walker, 22, of 4616 Cardinal Drive, and Johnny Webb, III, 18, of 588 Clarke Drive.
The document states several people also can be seen trying to orchestrate and keep the fights occurring one-on-one. Those people included Juan M. Bolden Jr., 20, of 1513 Central Ave. No. 3; Frank Washington, 25, of 31 E. 24th St; Devonn T. Phillips, 23, no permanent address; Jordan Shireman, 23; and Whitaker J. Ingles, 26, of 1918 Ellis St.
Smith and Walker were arrested this week on charges of participating in a riot and violating Iowa Department of Public Health orders.
Ellison has been charged with participating in a riot, interference with official acts and violating public health orders.
Gardner, Bolden, Ingles and Sara E. Wells, 28, also of 1918 Ellis St., all are charged with violating public health orders.
Ingles also was arrested immediately following the disturbance on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, seven counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs and carrying a concealed weapon.
Washington has been charged with unlawful assembly and violating the gathering restrictions.
Phillips has been charged with interference with officials acts, providing false identification, unlawful assembly and violating public health orders.
Online court records do not indicate charges against Grover, Shireman or Webb.
Dubuque Police Department spokesman Lt. Ted McClimon told the Telegraph Herald that additional charges are pending.