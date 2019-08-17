A Dubuque teen recently pleaded not guilty to 10 charges, including attempted murder.
Isaiah D. Bogovich, 17, of 2257 Jackson St., entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of attempted murder, reckless use of a firearm causing injury and two counts each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, first-degree harassment and carrying weapons.
His next court hearing is set for Sept. 23.
Police said Bogovich committed a pair of shootings in July.
The first incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. July 9 in the area of West Locust and Foye streets. Police said city traffic and private security cameras showed Josiah D. Lee, of Dubuque, running to a vehicle while Bogovich shot at him.
Six days later, police responded to the area of 515 Pickett St. at about 12:55 a.m. after a shooting was reported. They soon located Randy F. Jackson, 18, of Cascade, Iowa, in a vehicle near the intersection of West 16th and Cornell streets with a gunshot wound to the back.
Documents state that a woman picked up Jackson, Bogovich and another teen and drove them to 515 Pickett — Lee’s residence — at the request of Bogovich. He stepped out of the vehicle and fired several shots at the residence. The house’s occupants — including Lee — were not injured.
After Bogovich got back in the vehicle and it started to drive away, he accidentally fired his weapon, hitting Jackson, the release states. Bogovich then ran from the vehicle while its occupants called 911.